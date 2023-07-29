From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Federal Character, Dr Adebayo Adepoju, representing Ibarapa Central/North federal constituency of Oyo State, has said the ministerial list submitted to the National Assembly for confirmation by President Bola Tinubu shows gender balance and competence.

He gave the commendation on Saturday when he featured on a television show, News Hub Extra, on Silverbird Television.

Adepoju, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Hassan Adesodi Olaoniye, which was made available to journalists in Ibadan on Saturday, said Tinubu has raised the bar of governance with his decision to give opportunities to more women to be in his team. He said the appraisal of the ministerial list has further shown Tinubu’s forward-thinking and inclusive approach to governance.

He highlighted the inclusion of seven women on the list, expressing his optimism in the caliber of individuals chosen to lead various ministries. According to him, competence, regardless of political party, is the primary factor in the selection process.

Addressing concerns about the nomination of the immediate past governor of River State, Nyesom Wike, Adepoju emphasised the close friendship between Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Wike, saying if Makinde played a role in Wike’s nomination, it would align with principles of fairness, justice, and equality that Makinde is known for.

Adepoju, politically known as Ibarapakan, urged Nigerians to bear the initial hardships caused by the removal of fuel subsidy, asserting that this decision should have been made long ago. However, he assured citizens that the government’s current policies would ultimately lead to improved conditions for everyone.

He also celebrated the increased participation of youth in governance and commended Governor Makinde for empowering young leaders. He recognised the proposed addition of N10,000 to the minimum wage as a means to alleviate the impact of the fuel subsidy removal, but stressed the importance of finding a permanent solution to the country’s hardships.

In response to concerns about the 10th Assembly being a rubber stamp, Adepoju reassured Nigerians that the combined opposition lawmakers outnumber those from the ruling party, ensuring a balanced and independent approach to legislation.

His words “If you look at the list, it is a mixture of politicians and technocrats. I think what we need this time around is people who can actually get the work done. I am personally impressed by the number of women on the list—about seven of them—and you know the list has not ended yet. We have 28 names, and we are still waiting for more.

“I am very impressed by the gender balance and the quality of the people on the list. I mean, you mentioned Nyesom Wike, talking about him being a member of the PDP; he came through for our president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and I think one thing we need to look at first of all is competence when considering people for key positions in government. I think the president is trying to build a coalition of competent people, regardless of the party you come from.”

Answering questions on the role that Gov. Makinde played in the emergence of Gov. Wike among the ministerial nominees, the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Federal Character, said the Executive Governor of Oyo State and Gov. Wike are very good friends, noting that if Makinde had played any role at all, it would not fall short of the principles that Gov. Makinde is known for, which are fairness, justice, and equality.