From Godwin Tsa, Abuja.

The legal team to the President elect, Bola Tinubu and APC at the PEPC has placed a ban on media interviews on proceedings of the court with a threat to expel any member of the team that defaults.

A member of the team, Adeniyi Akintola disclosed this during the court’s session on the three surviving petitions against their client.

Akintola who was meant to respond to the court decision banning the use of phones and other electronic gadgets in the courtroom, veered into this conversation without adducing reasons for the decision.

He said the same ban has been extended to their client and President-elect, Tinubu.

The senior lawyer said that the ban on media interviews would be strictly observed and enforced.

Chairman of the Court, Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani, however, did not react to the decision when presented in the open court.