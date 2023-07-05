By Cosmas Omegoh, Lagos

A former senator representing the Lagos West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Ganiyu Olanrewaju Solomon, has described President Bola Tinubu’s first 30 days in office as remarkable.

He noted that since Tinubu’s inauguration as Nigeria’s 16th president on May 29 he had left no one in doubt as to his desire to live up to his pre-election promises by adopting a revolutionary approach to governance.

He said that the president’s giant strides in his short period in office had not escaped the watchful eyes of his lieutenants, including himself who said he was very impressed with the Asiwaju’s delivery so far.

“To say that I am impressed with the performance of President Bola Tinubu since he took the reins as Nigeria’s president recently, is to put it mildly,” Solomon, also a top-notcher in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said.

“Most of us who have known and worked closely with the Asiwaju over the years have never doubted that he has the capacity, passion and wherewithal to deliver on the job. Now, with the manner with which he has hit the ground running, we are convinced he is super motivated to change the narrative and deliver good governance to Nigerians,” he added.

Solomon, a key member of his party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) for the last General Elections, also commended the president for taking bold steps to address salient national issues bordering on security, economy, education, labour, and other critical sectors, saying it was a necessary step towards ensuring that a sound foundation is laid for the reforms that are expected to follow.

“The Asiwaju’s bold style of confronting issues that have bothered us as a country for so long is the necessary step towards building the foundation upon which the economic reforms that we have all clamoured for can be laid,” Solomon, a former Mushin Local Government chairman, stated.

“In the one month that president Tinubu has been in charge, Nigerians have witnessed the removal of the fuel subsidy, sack of erstwhile Central Bank governor, Godwin Emefiele, a shake-up in the country’s security apparatuses with the appointments of new service chiefs, an IG of Police, a National Security Adviser, a new Chief of Staff, a new Secretary to the Federal Government, the signing into law of several people-oriented bills and a host of critical policy changes that is indicative of the president’s willingness to effect a turnaround in the fortunes of the long-suffering masses who have clamoured for good leadership for decades.

“The president has done a lot to address some of our most knotty challenges in so short a time in office. This, to me, is a clear indication that he is inherently motivated to change the status quo, deliver good governance and usher us into a new era of growth, development and prosperity,” Solomon remarked.