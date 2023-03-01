From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

A body of Christian leaders under the auspices of the Clerics Congress of Nigeria (TCCON) has hailed and congratulated Nigerians on the emergence of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu as the President-elect in the just-concluded 2023 presidential election.

Leader of TCCON, Bishop Timothy Cheren who spoke to our correspondent in Makurdi on Wednesday said, “We saw it coming and we stood up for it even when it seemed as if we were swimming against the tide but today, we have been proven right as the men who saw tomorrow.

“Tinubu has been declared and it is the beginning of a renewed hope for Nigeria,” he said.

While urging other contestants to take the result in good faith, Bishop Cheren pointed out that “In every contest, there is a winner and a loser but the way we accept the victory will determine the way in which we can go forward. There will always be a winner. Everybody will not win.

“My advice to the winner is that he should be magnanimous in victory, he should not cultivate the attitude of the winner takes it all. He should be willing to carry along all those that lost because in spite of all if there was no contest, he wouldn’t have won.”

He appealed to those who didn’t win their positions in the election not to rock the boat because “Nigeria is ours. If it’s not their turn today, it might be their turn tomorrow.”

Cheren further advised Nigerians to put their hand together and team up with Tinubu who has promised to be a servant leader to develop the country.

Also speaking, Arch Bishop Alli John Alli, urged Nigerians to unite to forge a common front for the country.

Alli called on those who are aggrieved with the results to follow due process in seeking redress, saying “If you are aggrieved, if you are unhappy about it, you don’t cause chaos or problems for ordinary Nigerians because the ordinary Nigerians pay the prices in every crisis.

“So if they are leaders as acclaimed, let them go to court. It’s a welcome idea. The court is judicial enough to listen to all parties.

“But in all, they should go to court with one perspective in mind not just because they want to win but for the betterment of Nigeria.”

Bishop Alli who congratulated Nigerians on the victory commended them for their peaceful conduct during the period of the election and condoled families of those who lost their dear ones in some parts of the country.

Our correspondent reports that a few hours before the close of campaigns for the 2023 presidential election, leaders of the Clerics Congress of Nigeria endorsed the presidential candidate of the APC, Ahmed Bola Tinubu in Makurdi the Benue state capital.

The clerics who spoke through their leader, Bishop Timothy Cheren, said they endorsed Bola Tinubu because they have seen in him, a candidate suitable to deliver the required result needed to take the country out of its present predicament and usher in the required development needed to take Nigerians to the next level.

“Our decision has been predicated on the indices not track record of past performance, ability to unite the country and fight insecurity, the economic programme of development and the ability to build a sterling leadership succession.

They also endorsed the Alia /Ode ticket for Benue Governorship, saying they are the”most credible alternative.”

Arch Bishop Alli had particularly, said they were endorsing Alia to lead the state because “Benue needed no other Governor than him for a better change in infrastructural development, social economic growth, agricultural development among others.”

At that meeting, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, through Rev. Kennedy Ubwa, had appreciated the Clerics and urged them to continue to hold him and the President-elect in prayers.