….ordained President since he was 19

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The General Overseer of Christ Foundation Miracle International Chapel, Prophet Josiah Onuoha, has described the emergence of Ahmed Bola Tinubu, as President of Nigeria as plan that divinely orchestrated and executed by God and not human capability.

He said the prophecy and vision about the mystery behind Tinubu’s emergence was revealed to him on 1st October, 2023, hence he charged those contesting his victory and other Nigerians to support him so he can succeed in his plans to make Nigeria better.

Prophet Onuoha, in a statement made available to Saturday Sun, noted that the prophecy about Tinubu being the President of Nigeria came early in his life when he was 19-25 years of age, the time he knew nothing about politics.

He said: “this piece of information may not please some people, including me saying it. It may also not favour me but there is nothing l can do about it because that is the raw truth that was delivered to me from God. There is nothing any man can do about it.

“On 1st of October, 2023, when l was having fellowship with God, He brought to me the man called, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and began to open his file to me. I realized that Tinubu becoming the President of Nigeria was not by his money, propaganda, capability or action but has been written and ordained by God when he was 19-25 years, and all the men of spirituals he met that time told him about it.

“God also told me that when Tinubu joined politics, initially he didn’t believe that could be the outcome. When the idea of becoming the governor of Lagos state came, he had no interest but a friend convinced him and he contested the election and won, that was when he believed that every other things said about him was going to be fulfilled.

“Suddenly, the presidential election was conducted early in 2023, and before you know it, INEC presented him with Certificate of Return as the President. All these things happening is because God is involved. Why this message is coming to Tinubu and Nigerians is for people to quit giving glory to people it doesn’t belong to, rather give Glory to God, whom it belongs to. All these things happening today is from God.

“I don’t know who is Tinubu, if he said that the things I said are untrue, let him come out and challenge me in public. But the truth is that l have delivered the message, and I am sure there is reason God is bringing this message to Nigerians”

Prophet Onuoha, thus advised President Tinubu to return to God and follows specific set of principles such as clear plan for what he wants to achieve, being open and honest in communication, being accountable for his actions among others.

He said that God has fulfilled his promise in the life of President Tinubu, thus charging him to fulfill his part, starting with discarding evil advisers that surrounds him, sycophants, liers, and prayed that God will give him understanding to achieve the new Nigeria of his desire.

“Politics indeed hinges on numbers and strategies, but it also demands a scrutiny of intentions and a consideration of the nation’s welfare above all else. It’s imperative to continue to be watchful and discerning in the face of these political complexities,” he advised.