From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

President of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Alhaji Yerima Shettima on Friday said that the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the election tribunal has vindicated the earlier position of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC has described the 2023 round of elections as an improvement on free, fair, and transparent elections in Nigeria.

To Shettima, the court’s ruling has once again put “detractors” and “senseless regional agitators” to shame and has also proven the integrity and impartiality of the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu.

“This well-considered verdict has further strengthened the belief that INEC under Yakubu’s leadership is a true embodiment of democracy and justice.

“Yakubu’s commitment to conducting free, fair, and credible elections in Nigeria is evident in the recent elections where many observers except a few sponsored ones, commended the conduct of INEC and its officials. His leadership and professionalism have earned him the respect of both local and international communities.

“We must commend INEC under the leadership of Prof. Mahmud Yakubu for their impeccable conduct during the elections. The transparency and fairness of the electoral process have brought credibility to our democracy”.

“Nigerians can once again be confident in the credibility of the electoral process, knowing that the institution responsible for conducting elections is led by a true statesman.

“This outcome is also a triumph for democracy and the rule of law, as it proves that the Nigerian justice system is capable of upholding the integrity of elections,” Shettima said.

AYCF President, however, advocated for stakeholders to continue to work towards improving the electoral process so that Nigerians can continue to have faith in their democracy.

“It is crucial that all political actors respect the decision of the tribunal and work towards building a stronger democracy in Nigeria.

“INEC should also use this opportunity to review its procedures and address any shortcomings so that future elections can even be more transparent and credible”, he added.