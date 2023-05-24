By Sunday Ani, Lagos

Ahead of Friday, May 26, set aside by the Supreme Court to decide on a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate in the February 25 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, challenging the eligibility of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a non-governmental organisation, Face of Waziri-Nigeria (FOWN), has raised the alarm that there were moves to force President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a public holiday on that day.

Addressing reporters in Lagos on Monday, the FOWN’s Director General, Comrade Bukky Adeniyi, alleged that the move was to prevent the Supreme Court justices from making a pronouncement on the case before the May 29 date of inauguration.

Atiku had filed a suit challenging the eligibility of Tinubu and his vice president-elect, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, who was alleged to have had double nomination as a senatorial candidate and vice presidential candidate in the same election.

The group alleged that there were covert moves to arm-twist the wheel of justice by making sure that the set date for the court ruling is declared a public holiday by President Buhari.

“There is a grand plan to compel Buhari to declare a public holiday on Friday, May 26, so as to stall justice.

“It is disheartening to note that the evil ones will stop at nothing to subvert the people’s will.

“They are much aware that once the court sits, their inauguration plans will be scuttled because there are so many issues regarding the candidature of Tinubu and his running mate Shettima.

“To make good this plot sail through, we have it on good authority that Tinubu has already mandated his boys, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gilbert Chagoury, and one Hubert, to source for N100 billion each to bribe the judges to rule in their favor.

“We at FOWN won’t keep quiet and watch the temple of justice desecrated by greedy and desperate power mongers,” Adeniyi stated.