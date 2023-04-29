From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Nigeria’s President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to consider a former Presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), High Chief Moses Ayom for a Ministerial slot in his cabinet.

Arch Bishop Alli John Alli of the Clerics Congress of Nigeria, (CCN), who made the call in a letter to the president-elect noted that based on Ayom’s immense contributions to the successes of the APC during the last elections at various levels, Ayom will add value to the Tinubu led government.

The Arch Bishop who described Ayom as the leader of the Agitation for a middle belt president noted that he deserved the ministerial slot for the Middle Belt, adding that he was confident that the former presidential aspirant would be an asset to Tinubu’s government and indeed Nigeria.

Alli who made the plea on behalf of the Middle Belt Bishops Conference, (MBBC), noted that Tinubu’s victory at the polls was a confirmation of his competence and capacity to lead the nation.

According to him, “I write on behalf my fellow spiritual colleagues to officially congratulate you (Tinubu) on your well deserved victory in the last presidential election.

“We are equally using this opportunity to welcome you back in the country after a brief vacation. We are glad to see the work of God in your life. Your victory was a confirmation and loud attestation of your competence, character, capacity and progressive mindedness.

“His Excellency, we are men of God from different denominations under the auspices of Middle Belt Bishops Conference (MBBC) and also, patriotic citizens of this great country Nigeria.

“As servants of the Most High God, we consider it a responsibility and sacred duty to always ensure that we are patriotic to the country and loyal to the leadership, and we are particularly hopeful that with your wealth of experience in public sector governance, this country will fare better under your leadership.”

He said “In the light of the above and our humble desire for you to grant us permission to make this one important request, in the spirit of oneness, unity, justice, fairness, equity and with all sense of patriotism.

“Having observed your leadership recruitment style that lay so much emphasis on expertise, character, capacity, knowledge, experience and competence, it is our greatest desire to appeal that you consider High Chief Moses Ayom, a multi-billionaire international businessman, the most outstanding advocate of Nigeria-China relations, a staunch member of your party from the Middle belt and a former presidential aspirant on the platform of the APC in the last election, for a ministerial appointment in your government.

“Judging from his (Ayom’s) antecedents, his contributions towards the success of your party APC) in the last election and his experience, we are confident of the fact that, he will be an asset to your government and indeed the entire country.

“It is our honest desire and sincere prayers that your government succeeds, therefore having High Chief Moses Ayom as a cabinet minister in your government will be of tremendous importance as he will add so much value to your administration.

“As the leader of the Agitation for a middle belt president, appointing him a minister will signify the fact that you have recognized the marginalization of the good and law abiding people of the Middle Belt and your government will enjoy more support from that particular geopolitical zone.”

Arch Bishop Alli who expressed confidence in Tinu’s sense of judgement further said they hope that their appeal will be considered and request granted for the general good of the country.

“Mr. President-elect sir, you have promised Nigerians and also pledged to build on the economic legacies of President Muhammadu Buhari, in that light also, we want bring to your knowledge that, High Chief Moses

He recalled that Ayom was one of the few Nigerians that accompanied the President on an economic trip to China along side Alhaji Aliko Dangote, which yielded so much economic fruits for Nigeria and also strengthen the economic and trade ties with China.

“We are confident of the fact that with him in your administration as a minister, he will use his links in China to attract Asian investments to boost the Nigerian economy and that will translate to massive jobs and transfer of technological knowledge to Nigeria for the benefits of our teeming youths”, he assured.