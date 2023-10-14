• How banditry in Nigeria started with seizure of Fulani’s ancestral lands in Zamfara

ELDER statesman, Prof Usman Yusuf, has

said that the Nigeria’s economy is in the

Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with high infla-

tion, high debt burden and costs of serving

it, dwindling foreign reserve, high cost of

governance, insecurity, persistent corrup-

tion among others.

In an interview with VINCENT KALU,

the former chief executive of the National

Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), and a

Professor of Haematology-oncology and

bone marrow transplantation, called on the

government to as a matter of urgency ad-

dress the drivers of insecurity first, if it ever

intended to tackle the security challenges in

the country.

What are your views on state of the na-

tion?

These are very challenging times for

Nigeria with a nose-diving economy, ris-

ing inflation, biting increase in the cost of

living, insecurity all across the land and a

president whose legitimacy is in question.

Unfortunately, there is nothing reassuring

in the horizon that things will get better.

Nigeria at 63 is still sharply divided

along ethnic and religious lines. Why?

How do we get it right?

Nigeria is not sharply divided along

ethnic lines as you put it but, the nation is

getting increasingly divided along socio-

economic lines. The sufferings inflicted on

citizens in the last five months by President

Tinubu’s government are equally affect-

ing all citizens regardless of their ethnicity,

faiths or geographical origins.

One had thought that with the coming

of a new government, and new service

chiefs, the insecurity in the country will

abate, but it’s escalating. Why?

There will never be security in any so-

ciety without addressing the drivers of

insecurity – corruption, bad governance,

poverty, hunger, rise in the cost of living,

illiteracy, drugs abuse, youth unemploy-

ment, proliferation of arms. This and previ-

ous governments have been in denial about

the presence of these drivers.

No military in the world can bomb away

poverty, illiteracy, hunger or grievances. I

have said it again and again that all state

governors bear huge responsibility for the

current state of insecurity in the country

because they control its drivers. They have

worsened poverty by emasculating local

governments by holding onto their funds.

What should the government do to

solve the problem?

The state and federal governments must

as a matter of urgency address these driv-

ers of insecurity first. Also, the governors

should work collaboratively and consult all

local stakeholders because all problems are

local and the solutions must be found lo-

cally.

The government is talking about di-

rect foreign investments. With the security challenges, do you think foreign

investors will be eager to come in?

These same drivers of insecurity will

scare off any foreign investor. Nigerian

governments have been financially irre-

sponsible with pervasive corruption and

bad governance which are turn offs for for-

eign investors.

The Minister of Defence was quoted as

saying that communities can negotiate

with bandits. What does it portend for

the federal government to abandon its

responsibility by allowing communities

to negotiate with non state actors?

The primary purpose of government as

enshrined in Section 14:2b of the constitu-

tion clearly states that: “The security and

welfare of the people shall be the primary

purpose of government”. It is the failure

of the government to protect citizens that

has made individuals and communities to

resort to negotiating with terrorists (IPOB,

Boko Haram, bandits) for their own secu-

rity.

Some states are now resorting to creating

state sponsored armed militias. The dangers

of these are many: Firstly, extrajudicial kill-

ings of the innocent. Secondly, the gover-

nors will create an armed militia that will be

more powerful than the police or the mili-

tary. Thirdly, the governors will be using

this militia to intimidate political opponents

and perpetuate their cronies and parties in

power. Fourthly, the spectre of Sudanese

RSF militia currently fighting the military

should be instructive to our leaders. The

federal government should increase the

size of the military by massive recruitment

instead of allowing these militias.

Recently, scores of university students

in Zamfara states were abducted. Also,

about eight NYSC members mobilised

to Zamfara, who were kidnapped in Au-

gust are yet to regain freedom. How long

must this continue? And what should be

done?

It is very sad and depressing that we are

still seeing this more than nine years af-

ter the Chibok School girls’ abduction by

Boko Haram in 2014, which led to the gov-

ernment coming up with the policy of safe

schools initiative meant to protect our chil-

dren especially in conflict areas. It means

the federal, state governments and security

agencies have not learnt anything. The gov-

ernment should spare no efforts in rescuing

these girls and reuniting with their families

as soon as possible. Security should be

beefed up in all our boarding schools.

As a way of halting the herders’- farm-

ers’ clashes, Tinubu said he is going

to purchase land to establish ranches.

What is your take on this?

What started banditry in Nigeria was

the illegal seizure of the ancestral pastoral

lands of Fulani by a previous government in Zamfara State. Climate change and pres-

sures on resources like land and water are

behind these clashes. Responsible govern-

ments should find ways to mitigate these

drivers of conflicts. Resettling cattle herd-

ers and providing their cattle with pastures,

water and veterinary services will go a long

way in dousing this tension.

Some people are calling on the govern-

ment to engage foreigners to fight inse-

curity. Will that not amount to surren-

dering part of our sovereignty? What is

your view on this?

This issue of engaging foreign private

military contractors (PMCs) has been

brought up during the Buhari administra-

tion but was rejected. There is a history

of President Goodluck Jonathan engaging

South African PMCs to help in the fight

against Boko Haram. Those involved in the

process said these PMCs made a significant

contribution to the war. I do not see any

benefit of engaging them now but getting

foreign help especially with drones will be

a welcome addition.

Some sections of the north are accusing Tinubu of nepotism, that all the juicy

appointments have gone to the Yoruba

in the South-West. Are the Fulani and

northerners being treated well by the

president, considering the massive sup-

port for him from the region?

Yoruba and Fulani are just two of hun-

dreds of ethnic groups in Nigeria, why are

you talking about them only? I opposed

APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket from the

outset because I said that our politics must

reflect our diversity. President Tinubu’s on-

going appointments have not reflected our

diversity; they have been shamelessly too

top heavy in favour of his ethnic group that

is only one out of the six geopolitical zones

of the country. This is not only insensitive

but reckless and dangerous especially com-

ing from a president who lost his home

state to the opposition and got only 10 per

cent of the eligible voters in a still contested

election. Leadership requires wisdom and

humility; I see neither in President Tinubu’s

rash of appointments. He is either poorly

advised or he is showing Nigerians who he truly is.

What is your position on the certificate

saga of the president and the allegations

of forgery made against him by the for-

mer Vice President Atiku Abubakar?

It is now patently clear to the nation and

the world that President Bola Ahmed Ti-

nubu allegedly committed forgery, perjury

and identity theft. Nigerians should not lose

sight of the real issue here which is: Did

President Tinubu present a forged certifi-

cate to INEC when he filled his documents

to stand for the February 25, 2023 election

as the president of the federal republic of

Nigeria? The answer is unequivocal yes.

This is a clear violation of SECTION 137

(1J) of the 1999 Constitution which clearly

states that: (1) A person shall not be quali-

fied for election to the office of President if

– (j) he has presented a forged certificate to

the Independent National Electoral Com-

mission. The National implications are that

President Tinubu is now a wounded presi-

dent with severely challenged legitimacy

which will severely distract him from con-

fronting the pressing national issues of in-

security, a nose diving economy in a much

divided nation among many others.

Internationally, especially in the USA

where he does not have any immunity,

President Tinubu will be a wanted crimi-

nal who has allegedly committed forgery,

perjury and identity theft on its soil. Ni-

geria’s standing internationally has been

diminished and is very embarrassing to all

Nigerians.

President Tinubu should take the path

of honour by apologising to Nigerians and

resigning now. Failing that, the House of

Representatives should immediately com-

mence impeachment proceedings to remove him from office. The former Speaker

of the House of Representatives, Salisu

Buhari did the same in 1999, when he was

caught lying about falsifying his age and

presenting a forged certificate purportedly

from a Canadian university. Also, the for-

mer Senate President, Evans Ewerem was

hounded out of office in November 1999,

after barely five months in office on the al-

legations of whether his real first name has

an “S” or not (Evans or Evan). So, what is

good for the goose should also be good for

the gander.

Some people noted that Tinubu is per-

forming very well, and should not be dis-

tracted with this certificate issue. What’s

your reaction to this?

The people saying this must be living

on another planet. Nigerians have been put

through a lot of pain and sufferings in the

five months of Tinubu’s rule. People are

hungry, angry, can’t pay their children’s’

school fees, can’t transport themselves to

work and you are saying Tinubu is per-

forming well?

Ethnic sentiments have been intro-

duced into the Tinubu certificate saga.

What is your take on this?

That is absolute nonsense, I know for

a fact that Yoruba, the ethnic group he be-

longs to, are good and decent people with

a very long history and civilization. No

Nigerian, Yoruba or any other ethnic group

would be proud to be associated with this

national and international shame. It is Tinu-

bu’s apologists that are bringing ethnicity to

distract attention from this criminality and

violation of the constitution he swore under

oath to uphold.

Has the Judiciary not been put on trial

over the Tinubu certificate issue?

Yes, the eyes of the world are on the Ni-

gerian Judiciary. The Judiciary is an honourable, independent coequal branch of

government that I have no doubt will up-

hold the tenets of the constitution.

It was reported that fuel subsidy is

back as the federal government was said

to have paid N168 billion in August on

fuel subsidy. But the federal government

denied that. What is your opinion on

this?

There is no doubt that the fuel subsidy

regimen operated by previous governments

was a big scam that was not sustainable.

But the way that this government removed

it without having measures in place to

mitigate the sufferings of the people was

wrong. All this flip flop about whether it is

gone or not says volumes about how un-

prepared this government is to handle the

removal and its consequences.

What is your view on the fuel subsidy

palliatives that the federal government

through the states is distributing to fami-

lies?

A palliative is defined as an action that

is intended to make the effects of a prob-

lem less severe but does not actually solve

the problem. I am very saddened to see our

people turned into destitute in their land of

plenty. It is an insult to Nigerians to line up

to receive cups of rice like one would see

handed to refugees in war-torn countries

like Sudan, Yemen or Afghanistan.

The Naira, last week was described as

the worst performing currency in West

Africa. What can the government do to

shore it up?

The Naira is now on a free fall and I see

nothing that will stop this fall in the chaotic

economic policies of this government. In

an import-dependent nation like Nigeria,

the continuing fall in the value of the Naira

fuels rise in inflation which worsens the

cost of living. So, Nigeria’s economy is in

the ICU with high inflation, high debt bur-

den and costs of serving it, dwindling for-

eign reserve, high cost of governance, inse-

curity, persistent corruption among others.

A crisis might be brewing in the FCT,

as the minister has warned herders not

to come near the FCT. But the herders

dismissed him. Are we not set for a con-

frontation?

My candid advice to FCT Minister Wike

is to calm down; Abuja is not Rivers State,

where he reigned supreme. He needs to

consult widely and do things with wisdom.

He needs to know that historically, the FCT

was the largest cattle reserve in this country.

So, we encroached into this reserve without

providing alternatives for these herders. Ni-

geria has enough trouble on its plate and the

FCT minister should tread carefully.