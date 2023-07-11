From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) has blamed the postponement of its National Caucus and National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings earlier scheduled for yesterday and today on the absence of President Bola Tinubu in the country.

Regretting the inconvenience the postponement has caused stakeholders, the ruling party announced that the meeting has been rescheduled to hold on July 18 and 19, respectively.

The statement signed by the National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore claimed that President Tinubu’s commitment with his new position as new Chairman of Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) was responsible for the postponement of the Caucus and NEC meetings.

“Members of the National Caucus and NEC of APC are hereby informed that our meetings of 10th and 11th of July, 2023, have been postponed to the 18th and 19th of July, 2023, respectively.

“The postponement is necessitated by the regional and sub-regional schedules and engagements of President Tinubu, as the new Chairman of ECOWAS. Inconveniences regretted,” the statement said.