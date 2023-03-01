From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has thrown his weight behind the just-concluded presidential election, describing it as one of the most credible elections so far conducted in the history of the country.

The Speaker in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Lafia congratulated Nigeria’s President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC party for what he described as a well-deserved victory.

Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi said he is optimistic that Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not disappoint Nigerians calling on all to see his victory as the will of God and the manifestation of the verdict of the Nigerian populace hence the need for all to join hands with the incoming President for a renewed hope for the future of the nation.

While noting that it is a new done for Nigeria he called on all especially the PDP and Labour Party candidates Alh Atiku Abubakar and Mr Peter Obi to exhibit a high level of sportsmanship and accept the defeat in good faith.

The Nasarawa State Number Three Man called on Nigerians to be calm as the unity of the country is very Paramount and continues to pray and support their leaders at all levels to succeed.

He commended the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari and the country’s electoral empire INEC for conducting one of the free, fair and most credible elections in the history of the country so far.

Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi also congratulated all those who have won the National Assembly seats in their various constituencies praying to God to be their guide as they set to work for the nation

INEC earlier today Wednesday at about four o’clock in the morning concluded the collation process and announced the APC candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the February 25th presidential election with 8,794 votes while Atiku Abubakar of PDP followed with 6,984 votes and Peter Obi of LP came third with 6,101 votes respectively.