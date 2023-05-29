From Uche Usim and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his wife, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, have arrived at Eagle Square for his inauguration.

The duo took their seats at exactly 9:47 am.

Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo arrived soon after.

Outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to arrive soon, after which the inauguration ceremony formally kicks off.