From Uche Usim and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his wife, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, have arrived at Eagle Square for his inauguration.
The duo took their seats at exactly 9:47 am.
Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo arrived soon after.
Outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to arrive soon, after which the inauguration ceremony formally kicks off.
MEDICAL CONSULTANTS REVEALED HOW MEN CAN NATURALLY AND PERMANENTLY CURE QUICK ERECTION, SMALL MANHOOD, AND INFERTILITY ISSUES WITHOUT SIDE EFFECTS... CLICK HERE