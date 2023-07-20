President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, met with Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and some governors including those of Imo, Kwara, Lagos and Ogun in continuation of his consultation with key players on how to get the economy on sound footing and finalise arrangement on the distribution of palliative to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

Vice President, Kashim Shettima and Abdullahi Ganduje, former governor of Kano State were also part of the meeting.

The presidency had earlier proposed the distribution of grains and fertilizers to farmers also as part of measures to boost food security in the country.

Meanwhile, Shettima has appealed to former colleagues in the ninth Senate to support the administration of President Tinubu, describing him as a leader with a genuine interest to transform the country.

“President Bola Tinubu is a good man, I’ll urge all of us to rally round and support him,” he told a delegation that visited him at the Presidential Villa.

On his personal relationship with the former senators, he said: “In the last four years, I have formed permanent bonds of friendship and of fraternity that I believe will stay with me for the rest of my life.

“I want to assure you that I will work with you in the interest of our nation. What binds us together as a family and a nation supersedes whatever that divides us.”

Philip Aduda said the visit was not partisan as composition of the group comprised members across different political affiliations who are united for the progress of the country.