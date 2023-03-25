…Warns against misinterpreting his silence for cowardice

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has revealed that he will work closely with security agencies to apprehend those stoking embers of hate, division, falsehoods as well as peddling misleading narratives to bring them to book.

The threat was contained in the statement signed by the spokesperson, All Progressives Congress (APC) Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Festus Keyamo, made available to the media on Saturday in Abuja.

Warning Nigerians unaware of the evil intentions of these persons not to be used as cannon fodders, the President-elect also cautioned them that enough is enough, stressing that their continuous determination to dare him should cease forthwith.

He further emphasised that he is not lacking in capabilities and capacities to deal with the situation, but the perpetrators should not take his silence for cowardice.

“By being declared winners, Tinubu and Kashim Shettima are legally entitled to be inaugurated into office as provided or by law and as we have practiced since 1999, while those that feel otherwise have the right to seek legal redress in court.

“Why should their situation be different from what we have practiced since 1999? Those dissatisfied with the declaration MUST conduct themselves within the ambits of the law. Nigeria is not a lawless country and should not be portrayed as such no matter the frustrations as presently being exhibited by some bad losers.

“Those who are stoking the embers of hate, division and falsehoods as well as peddling misleading narratives through some compromised media outlets should detract from such.

“It amounts to campaigning after elections. Hate speeches, fake news and propaganda at a time like this are needless because Nigerians have already made their choice. Those who are bent on scuttling the process will ignite the fire of destruction and run away. But they should not even start.

“We simply wish that peace reigns in the country. It does not make sense that some persons who should know better are encouraging violence and are so determined to achieve that. We know these persons and their sponsors from within and outside Nigeria and we shall be working closely with the security agencies to apprehend them and bring them to book.

“Our concern is that everyday Nigerians who are unaware of the evil intentions of these persons should not be used as cannon fodders. Enough is enough. Their continuous determination to dare us should cease forthwith. We are not lacking in capabilities and capacities. Our silence should not be taken for cowardice. We should come together for the peace of our beloved country. It is better,” the statement read.