President Bola Tinubu has vowed to tackle the obstacles hindering stable electricity supply in country.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the new 350MW Gwagwalada Independent Thermal Power Plant (Phase 1), Tinubu declared that his administration will address challenges across the electric power sector value chain, thereby improving peak supply and relieving suppressed demand for Nigerians. He emphasized that improved energy generation and distribution is crucial for national growth.

He urged the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) and its partners to deliver the project within the promised three-year timeline.

He stressed that this commitment must not waver, stating, “three years must be three years.” Despite the current supply gap in the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), characterized by decaying power infrastructure and poor distribution networks, the president affirmed that his administration is determined to overcome these obstacles.

Tinubu expressed his belief that swift improvements in energy stability and quantity would boost national economic development, a priority for his administration.

He said during his election campaign, he made a promise to provide stable electricity to Nigerians, stressing that he intends to achieve this through diversifying energy sources and addressing infrastructure issues.

Tinubu said he recognised the significance of reliable electricity for developing a productive and industrialized economy. He acknowledged that Nigeria’s current electricity supply situation hinders progress and prevents the country from fully utilizing its human and natural resources.

Tinubu expressed enthusiasm that the groundbreaking ceremony for the Gwagwalada thermal power plant was taking place early in his administration. The project, which is part of a larger cumulative power project, aims to enhance economic viability and attract foreign direct investments (FDIs) along the Abuja, Kaduna, and Kano (AKK) gas pipeline corridors.

Regarding gas resources, Tinubu assured Nigerians that his administration would leverage global gas trends and the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) to strengthen investments in the sector. With over 200 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of proven gas reserves, Nigeria has significant potential for domestic gas utilization, which would contribute to sustainable economic development and job creation.

Speaking on behalf of the NNPCL, Mele Kyari affirmed the corporation’s commitment to utilizing Nigeria’s gas resources for industrial growth and job creation while enhancing energy security.

He highlighted completed power projects, including the Maiduguri Power Plant, and power plants in Kaduna and Kano. The ceremony was attended by numerous dignitaries, including governors, royal fathers, and the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria.