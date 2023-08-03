From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the 12th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC), called upon the party’s leadership, particularly elected officials, to prioritise good governance and effectively address the needs of the poor in order to re-engineer the economic and political landscape of the nation.

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu said this during his first address at the NEC meeting since his February election victory.

He emphasised that winning the election is only the beginning of a longer progressive journey. He underlined the necessity of responsive and accountable governance and pledged his administration’s commitment to ensuring that government programmes benefit and uplift the masses, working towards a larger, restructured economy that satisfies the yearnings of the poor.

President Tinubu urged party members to promote unity, stability, and camaraderie at all levels, starting from the grassroots, while also calling on them to focus on development and prosperity for the country. He highlighted his administration’s intent to build international trade partnerships across sectors, aiming to benefit not just the national coffers, but the wallets and accounts of the Nigerian people.

In defending the legitimacy of the presidential election and echoing his previous stance, the President stated that those who do not accept the outcome of a free and fair election do not deserve the joy of victory.

He emphasised the importance of good governance and quality service delivery as the next steps after an election victory.

The NEC meeting appointed new External Auditors to audit party accounts and filled the vacant positions of National Chairman and National Secretary.

Furthermore, the President requested the NEC to devolve some of its powers to the National Working Committee (NWC) in order to fill other party vacancies. This request was made following a motion moved by Senate President Godswill Akpabio and seconded by Governor Hope Uzodinma.

In his welcome address, Acting National Chairman Sen. Abubakar Kyari acknowledged the new challenges facing the party as the majority party at both the sub-national level and in the National Assembly. He commended the party’s achievements over the past ten years and congratulated President Tinubu and all elected party members on their victory, highlighting the recent election of the Nigerian leader as ECOWAS Chairman as a foreign policy triumph for Nigeria.

Kyari assured the President that the party would continue to stand with him, regardless of the complexities of the challenges ahead.