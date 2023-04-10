From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Ahead of the May 29 presidential handing and taking over, the Concerned Northern Forum (CNF) on Monday urged President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu to begin working on national unity and peaceful co-existence of the Country.

The Coalition in a statement by its Chairman, Aliyu Muhammadu Sanni while congratulating Tinubu for what it called a “well-deserved victory” condemned calls for an interim Government just as it commended the Department of State Security (DSS) for uncovering the “evil plan” which was against the letter and the spirit of democracy.

“We are calling on the President-elect to be magnanimous and try to unite the country into one whole family. He should ensure there is a uniform distribution of political appointments to well-deserving individuals from all regions of the country.

“Positions that have been held by a particular region should be taken to the sister region for unity and peace to continue to reign.

“In essence, positions like the SGF held by a Northerner for eight years should be given to a Southerner. The position of CBN Governor that has been in the south should come to the North. The GCEO of the NNPC LTD that has been in the North should go to the South.

“Service chiefs, same in MDAs and other government agencies. All juicy and key positions should be swapped to maintain balance and stability in the country.

“Appointments of SGF, GCEO of the NNPC Ltd, and most importantly CBN should not be based on recommendation but merit, experience, knowledge, technical know-how, consistency, and hard work.

“Mr President-elect you have the record of bringing the best heads together, you are detribalised Nigerian, a goal-getter, pacesetter, we urge you to please use your attributes to unify Nigeria and make Nigeria work again”, the group appealed”, the Coalition stated.