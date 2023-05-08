From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The League of Progressive Groups in Nigeria (LPGN), an NGO, has urged President-elect Bola Tinubu, to consider Kebbi state governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for the position of Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) in his incoming administration.

LPGN National Coordinator Bashar Buhari stated this while briefing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, “We wrote a letter and addressed to the President- elect and congratulates him on his well -deserved victory at the polls and emphasises the importance of assembling a competent and experienced team to assist him in delivering good governance to the citizens.

“The LPGN also recommends Sen. Bagudu for the position of SGF, because of his experience, loyalty to the party, and instrumental role in the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“This is very important because of Bagudu’s achievements as the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) in uniting APC governors, using his influence to mobilise his colleagues to demand power shift to the south.

“He also served as the Chairman and Chief Returning Officer of the APC 2022 Convention/Primary Elections that returned Tinubu as the Presidential candidate of the APC demonstrate his organisational skills, administrative acumen, and commitment to the party’s success,” he said.

Buhari added that Bagudu has always distinguished himself as a true Patriot with Pan-Nigerian disposition, evident in the way he look beyond the borders of Kebbi state to advocate for a collective approach to development in order to accelerate economic growth.

“It is on record that under his stewardship, the state entered a partnership with the Lagos state government on Rice Farming and Processing, similar partnerships were arranged with other sub-national governments to drive a common sustainable agenda.

“This experiences when properly harnesses by the appointment of Sen. Bagudu will assist the next government in actualising the Rice and Food Sufficiency drive of the outgoing administration in tandem with the APC manifesto.

“Furthermore, Bagudu’s sterling performance as Governor of Kebbi state for two consecutive terms is a testament to his ability to deliver results.

“His experience, which saw him rise from academia to the banking industry and then to politics, has equipped him with a sound understanding of the economy, extensive network, and administrative acumen,” he said.

Buhari opined that the LPGN firmly believed that Bagudu’s engagement by the new government would translate to a reward for party loyalty and would bring stability.

“It will also bring wealth of experience, and a fresh perspective to the table, which will be instrumental in achieving the party’s goals. As the President-elect prepares to assume office, the LPGN urges him to seriously consider the appointment of Sen. Bagudu as SGF or any other position that the new government may deem fit,” he said.

The coordinator expressed confidence that his appointment would be a step in the right direction towards achieving the much-needed change and delivering on the Renewed Hope agenda expected to usher in the needed development Nigerians have been yearning for.