•Another party withdraws petition against his victory

President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has travelled out of Nigeria for a working visit to Europe.

Tinubu departed the country, yesterday, via the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

Tunde Rahman, his media aide, said Tinubu will “use the opportunity of the trip to fine-tune the transition plans and programmes, and his policy options with some of his key aides without unnecessary pressures and distractions.”

He said during the visit, the president-elect will engage with investors and other key allies with the goal of marketing investment opportunities in the country and his administration’s readiness to enable a business-friendly climate through policies and regulations.

“Already, meetings with multi-sectoral actors in Europe’s business community, including manufacturing, agriculture, tech and energy have been lined up. Tinubu hopes to convince them of Nigeria’s readiness to do business under his leadership through mutually-beneficial partnerships premised on jobs creation and skills acquisition.

“Reviving the country’s economy forms a major plank of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda and the meeting is part of his efforts to re-establish Nigeria’s importance in the global economic chain and create empowering opportunities for the country’s huge youths population.

“The president-elect has, hitherto, promised to hit the ground running and the visit is reflective of his commitment to the promise as he has already begun talks with global actors in the important areas of the economy and security.

“Before he left the country, Tinubu met with the House of Representatives candidates for speaker and deputy speaker endorsed by his party, All Progressives Congress, Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu, who were presented to him by joint task team of the House.

“He is scheduled to return shortly for preparations towards his official swearing in as the 16th president of the country on May 29, 2023,” Rahman said in the statement.

Meanwhile, Action Peoples Party (APP) has withdrawn its petition challenging the victory of Tinubu.

At the pre-hearing session on Monday, Obed Agu, APP’s lawyer, said instead of proceeding to the main hearing, parties can choose to settle disputes amicably.

He said the respondents, Tinubu, the APC and the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), should concede to the claims of the petitioner considering the weight of claims against them.

The court then adjourned the case for further pre-hearing.

At the resumed court session, yesterday, Agu moved an application to withdraw the petition.

Abubakar Mahmoud, counsel to INEC, Wole Olanipekun, counsel to Tinubu; and Lateef Fagbemi, counsel to APC, did not oppose the application nor did they ask for cost.

Consequently, the petition was dismissed.

The Action Alliance (AA) had withdrawn its petition against Tinubu and the APC on Monday.

With the dismissal of two petitions, the court is left to determine three petitions by Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the PDP; Peter Obi, candidate of Labour Party (LP) and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).