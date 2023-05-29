Former Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, James Faleke, on Monday, said the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, will within 60 days after his inauguration as President of Nigeria reveal the names of his cabinet members.

He said this during an interview with Channels Television at the Eagle Eagle, Abuja.

Faleke said, “Of course, within 60 days, that’s what the law says. He can announce anytime but I just know he must do it within 60 days.”

Tinubu’s inauguration ceremony is currently ongoing in Abuja and he is expected to be sworn in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kayode Ariwoola.