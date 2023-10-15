From Juliana Taiwo Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu will be presiding over the administration’s second Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, the second since inauguration of the Council on August 28.

A presidential source who pleaded for anonymity, disclosed that the meeting, is expected to rectify many of the approvals granted by President Tinubu since the last time it convened.

Despite the lack of information regarding the meeting, it was learned that it will start at noon and that council members are advised to arrive early.

The source added that among issues likely to be discussed will be those approvals he already granted some ministries.

“It is holding tomorrow, at least that’s the last I heard and likelihood of any change is really slim. Mr President will be presiding over the FEC for the second time. It should start by 12pm and ministers are expected to have arrived before that time.

“As to what might be on the agenda, I don’t know, but I suspect they will be ratifying some of the approvals already granted some ministries by Mr President. At least I can remember that in the last few days he approved some projects and policies for Works and FCT ministries”, he said.

The Council is comprised of statutory members, led by the President, who is the Chairman of Council, and in his absence the Vice President.

Those expected to sit in council will include Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF); the National Security Adviser; the Governor of the Central Bank; the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; Chief of Staff to the President, all the ministers; and some other executive principal officers who might have roles to play.