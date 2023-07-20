From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu will participate in the the 17th Annual National Diaspora Day 2023, on July 24th, to celebrate and recognise the contributions of Nigerians in the Diaspora to national development.

The hybrid event will have 500 people attend physically and 10,000 virtually, has the theme for 2023 is “Consolidating Diaspora Engagement for National Development”.

Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa made the disclosure at a press conference in Abuja.

She acknowledged that over 17 million Nigerians are performing feats, internationally in the fields of Education, Medicine, Health, Sports, Media and Entertainment, Leadership and Politics, Finance, Science and ICT, Transportation, Tourism, Industry and Agribusiness. Their skills, knowledge, network and experiences are indispensable assets which can be harnessed to bolster Nigeria’s progress and development.

According to her, “Nigeria, as a nation, is blessed with rich and diverse diaspora population, worldwide. These individuals; our Nigerian brothers and sisters; men and women living abroad, possess immense potential as catalyst and contributors to our national development.”