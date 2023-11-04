From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Friday charged his ministers to put aside their personal ambitions and focus on his administration’s effort to pull Nigeria out of poverty. The President gave the charge at the end of the three-day retreat for ministers, presidential aides, permanent secretaries and top government functionaries at the State House Conference Center, Abuja. Tinubu stressed that his renewed hope agenda, is more than growing the economy, but an indication that the government has a responsibility to all Nigerians to change the narrative about the country, noting that if they have any problem about Nigeria, they should have a conversation about it.

“The renewed hope agenda is more than economic growth. Like I said at the opening we can spend the money but we cannot spend the people. “We have a responsibility to our country to make sure we change completely the narrative about Nigeria.

“If we have problems, let’s talk to one another, let’s have conversations, gentle conversations about our country. The president stressed the need for the officials to bond together and ensure that the country recovers from “elephantiasis.”

While reiterating that Nigeria has a lot of work ahead, President Tinubu added that responsibilities the ministers have are not just titles, but aimed at bringing hope to Nigerians.