From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu will in Abu Dhabi during a technical stopover meet with the leadership of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after he departs from New Delhi, India, the Presidency has said.

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the meeting will serve as a follow-up discussion to address specific, salient issues within the bilateral relationship after conversations held during a recent visit by the UAE Ambassador to the President at the State House in Abuja.

Ngelale said President Tinubu will also maximise the opportunity of the stopover to equally advance his investment promotion objectives with high-level authorities in the public and private sectors of the UAE.

“Following a successful investment drive on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit, active participation in the G-20 Summit, and a productive stopover in the UAE, the President is expected to return to Abuja immediately following the bilateral engagement”, the statement read.