From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

President-elect, Bola Tinubu, is billed to inaugurate the Rumuola-Rumuokwuta flyover and Magistrates’ Court building in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on May 3 and 4, 2023.

The 1007.5 metres Rumuola-Rumuokwuta flyover which connects Rumuola road to Ikwerre road is the 12th flyover built by the state governor, Nyesom Wike’s administration since 2019.

Governor Wike disclosed that the president-elect would pay two days official visit to Rivers State next week during inspection tour of the Rumuola-Rumuokwuta flyover and Magistrates’ Court building in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

He said: “To God be the glory. We are expecting the President-elect on the 3rd and 4th of next month to commission the 12th flyover and the Magistrates’ Court building.

“You can see the Magistrates’ Court building and how amazing it is. We commend the contractor too who has done this job, and quite on time. I don’t think you can find this in anywhere in this part of the country.”

Governor Wike explained that the president-elect was told when he came to campaign in Rivers State and paid a courtesy call in Government House , Port Harcourt in February, 2023, that he would be invited to commission some of the landmark projects of his administration.

“We had invited presidential candidates of other parties like Labour, NNPP (New Nigeria Peoples Party), they all came and commissioned projects , and we did say to him (President-elect) that we believe that after the election, we are going to invite him to commission projects too. And luckily, these two very important projects are ready.”

The Rivers State governor said it was gratifying that his administration was able to commence and finish the construction of 12 flyovers within the last four years.

According to him, Rivers people will attest to the fact that his administration has conscientiously delivered on the promises made to them.

“Rivers people will of course attest to the fact that we have given our best and we thank God and give Him the glory that it has turned out this way. We are extremely happy and we can beat our chest , we can go home satisfied that we have not disappointed our people.“

Governor Wike explained that as part of the activities to mark the inauguration of the incoming administration in Rivers State, several projects like the Intelligence Centre in Rumueprikom, remodelled Prof. Kesley Harrison and Dental and Maxillofacial hospitals among other projects have been earmarked for inauguration.

“In fact, part of the activities to mark the inauguration of the new governor for the people of the State will be commissioning of other impactful projects.

“Remember, when the IGP (Inspector General of Police) came last time to commission the Intelligence Centre (Port Harcourt), we did promise him that we are going to build another Intelligence Centre. As I speak to you now, that centre is ready. Some other projects are the Kesley Harrison hospital.”