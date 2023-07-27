• Meets Benin Republic President, insists ECOWAS won’t tolerate anti-democratic acts

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has described as unacceptable the attempted coup in Niger Republic on Monday morning by yet to be identified military men.

Presidential guards, yesterday, held President Mohamed Bazoum inside his palace in the capital Niamey, but the presidency said the guards had started an “anti-republican” movement “in vain” and that Bazoum was well.

In a statement, the Benin presidency said the national army was ready to attack them if they did not come to their senses.

The statement followed reports that presidential guards had cut access to the presidential palace and blocked Bazoum inside, raising concern West Africa’s sixth coup since 2020 could be underway.

Bazoum’s election was the first democratic transition of power in a state that has witnessed four military coups since independence from France in 1960.

Reacting, Tinubu said in a statement that the leadership of ECOWAS would not tolerate any situation that incapacitates the democratically-elected government.

“Information filtering in from the Republic of Niger indicates some unpleasant developments around the country’s highest political leadership. It should be quite clear to all players in the Republic of Niger that the leadership of the ECOWAS Region and all lovers of democracy around the world will not tolerate any situation that incapacitates the democratically-elected government of the country. The ECOWAS leadership will not accept any action that impedes the smooth functioning of legitimate authority in Niger or any part of West Africa. I wish to say that we are closely monitoring the situation and developments in Niger and we will do everything within our powers to ensure democracy is firmly planted, nurtured, well rooted and thrives in our region.”

Tinubu, chairperson of ECOWAS, said he was in close consultation with other leaders in the region, adding “we shall protect our hard-earned democracy in line with the universally acceptable principle of constitutionalism.’’

The president said Nigeria stands firmly with the elected government in Niger Republic.

‘’I equally convey the absolute resolve of leaders in our sub-region that we shall not waiver or flinch on our stand to defend and preserve constitutional order,’’ he said.

Security sources have indicated that the presidential guards are holding President Mohamed Bazoum, at the presidential palace.

It said that access to the palace for officials of the facility had also been blocked by military vehicles in the capital city, Niamey.

Meanwhile, ECOWAS has despatched President of Benin Republic, Patrice Talon, to Niger to intervene and unravel what led to the attempted coup.

Tinubu, chairman of the Authority of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, met with Talon, yesterday, saying the meeting had to do with the political unrest in Niger, adding that the Benin President was heading to the troubled nation.

In a chat with State House Correspondents after meeting, Tinubu said: “It is about our neighbour and the military misbehaviour in that particular country and that is what he’s here for.”

Asked if the subregional Commission would launch an immediate action on the development of planning towards it, Tinubu said “he’s going there now, he’s on his way to Niger Republic.”

Also speaking in French to journalists, President Talon said he was in Abuja to reason with Tinubu on the development in their mutual neighbour’s territory, so that the situation can be dealt with immediately.

According to him, steps would be taken swiftly, starting immediately, to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic.

“I am here with President Tinubu because of the situation for the ECOWAS and President Tinubu, who is President of Nigeria, Niger’s neighbour, with President of Benin, equally Niger’s neighbour, so we take things seriously and act rapidly. I believe all the means will be employed, as needed, for constitutional order to be reestablished in Niger, but the goal is for there to be peace and unity. So, as the President has already said, the mediation actions will be reinforced even starting this evening, so that the situation is regulated peacefully.

“Even when what is not acceptable is being done, it is necessary for us to correct that by peaceful means. It’s our first option. And we assure you that it will be successful”, Talon said.

The country’s last coup occurred in February 2010, overthrowing then president Mamadou Tandja. However, there was an attempted putsch on March 31, 2021, just two days before Bazoum’s inauguration, according to a security source at the time. Several people were arrested, including the suspected ringleader, an Airforce captain named Sani Gourouza. He was arrested in neighbouring Benin and handed over to the Niger authorities.