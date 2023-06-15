• Directs probe of Bawa, orders Director of Operations to act

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the indefinite suspension of Mr. AbdulRasheed Bawa, as the Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The suspension is to allow for proper investigation into his conduct while in office.

A statement issued by the Director, Information in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, said the suspension followed weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against him.

“Mr Bawa has been directed to immediately handover the affairs of his office to the Director, Operations in the Commission, who will oversee the affairs of the Office of the Chairman of the Commission pending the conclusion of the investigation,” Bassey said.

The fall of hammer on Bawa is coming few days after Governor of Central Bank was suspended.