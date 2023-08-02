From Fred Itua, Abuja

Seven days after the submission of a list of 28 ministerial nominees to the Senate, President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday submitted a fresh batch.

Though yet to be unveiled as at the time of filing in this report, the list was yet to be unveiled. It believed to have the remaininministerial nominees from states and geopolitical zonal representations.

Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila submitted Tinubu’s supplementary ministerial list to the Senate at 3.18 pm during the extended screening of nominees in the Committee of the whole House.

President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio received the list contained in a white envelope, which he kept on the table and continued to direct screening proceedings.

Mr Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, was the nominee being screened when Gbajabiamila was allowed into the Senate chambers after the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele had invoked the necessary provision of the Senate Standing Rules to so admit him to deliver the executive communication.

Akpabio is expected to read out the names of nominees in the supplementary list at the end of the ongoing screening.