From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has signed the 2023 supplementary budget of N2.17 trillion into law to address urgent security and economic needs of the nation.

He signed the Supplementary Appropriation Act, 2023 at the State House in the presence of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji, Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, and Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Olamilekan Adeola.

On October 31, President Tinubu had presented the 2023 supplementary budget of N2.1 trillion to the National Assembly.

The request was contained in a letter to the Senate President, Akpabio.

The letter read: “It has now become necessary to make further provision for additional palliative, including the wage ward for public servants and the enhanced cash programme for vulnerable members of our society.

“In addition, defence has become critical to provide for peace and secure lives and property without which the economic agenda of the administration cannot be achieved.

“Similarly, critical investments are also required to construct infrastructure particularly roads to commence within the dry seasons we are now in.”

The discovery of the N5 billion appropriation for the procurement of a presidential yacht in the document had stirred controversy leading to the House of Representatives moving the allocation to Students Loans Fund.

Items in the budget include the request for N4 billion for the renovation of the residential quarters for the president in Abuja; renovation of the residential quarters of the vice president (Abuja) at N2.5 billion.

Others are the purchase of vehicles for the office of first lady at N1.5 billion; sport utility vehicles for the Presidential Villa at N2.9 billion; and replacement of operational vehicles for the presidency at N2.9 billion.