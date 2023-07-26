By Dickson Okafor

Abumchukwu Okoye, National Coordinator, Take Back Nigeria Initiative (TBNI) in this interview called on President Bola Tinubu to roll out palliatives to cushion the adverse effects of fuel subsidy removal. He called for the arrest and prosecution of ex-militant, Asari Dokubo for provocative utterances against the Igbo nation, an action he said could lead to a breakdown of law and order in the country.

President Tinubu has asked Nigerians to make more sacrifices over fuel subsidy removal, yet, the government plans to buy SUVs valued at N40 billion for members of the National Assembly, don’t you see the call for citizens to make sacrifices as a contradiction?

The call by President Tinubu for Nigerians to make sacrifices during his Sallah message made sense to the citizens but when the news that the same President Tinubu planned to buy exotic SUVs worth N40 billion for the National Assembly and also bulletproof cars for the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nigerians realised that he was not sincere when he asked them to sacrifice. President Tinubu and other leaders should know that it is a payback time for them. Nigerians expect them to make greater sacrifices for a better Nigeria rather than purchase exotic bulletproof cars for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly. So, what Tinubu is telling us is that the lives of leaders in Nigeria are more important than that of the masses, hence his decision to secure them with bulletproof cars. However, they are the ones who should make sacrifices now by cutting down their salaries and allowances because Nigerians have made enough sacrifices for the good of the country. We thought President Tinubu had started to make sacrifices by refusing to approve the increment of his salary and that of other government officials up to 114 per cent but we never knew that he would come up with the idea of protecting only the well-placed citizens from attack by terrorists, bandits, and kidnappers, leaving the ordinary Nigerians to face insecurity. Also, we thought that the approval of student education loans was another good gesture by Tinubu to at least ease the financial burden on parents but with the latest decision, Nigerians are beginning to doubt such a promise. Therefore, I insist that President Tinubu should shelve the plan to buy SUVs. Rather, Mr. President, the Vice President, the Senate President, members of the executive, the National Assembly and the Judiciary as well as heads of civil service should make greater sacrifices to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

The President proposes N8,000 monthly to 12 million households for six months as palliatives, what is your take on that?

Nigerians can’t endure further hardship. Already protest has started in some parts of the country because cost of living is getting higher. Four years ago, I analysed the prospect of those who came out as Presidential aspirants and I said Tinubu will likely get it. So, we can’t suffer more now that we have just started operating with a new person with a new idea. Previously, we had a government of soldiers from the era of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari who were democratic army rulers. Now we have civilian democratic rule under President Tinubu. Though I support the removal of the subsidy, I don’t think N8,000 monthly for six months to 12 million households as palliative will cushion the effect of the hardship caused by fuel subsidy removal. The hardship faced by Nigerians since the removal of the subsidy is terrible so, I urge President Tinubu to quickly roll out palliatives.

It is time for the government to ensure proper management of the country’s resources and industrialization based on regional development and devolution of power.

What is your take on the resignation of Sen. Abdullahi Adamu as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC)?

It was expected that President Tinubu will fire Adamu and the National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore because both of them didn’t support Tinubu’s Presidency and they never worked for him to actualise this dream. Adamu and Omisore worked for ex-Senate President, Ahmed Lawan against Tinubu. Recall that Adamu told Nigerians that Lawan whom Tinubu sponsored to become President of the 9th Senate was APC’s Presidential candidate. So, going by their approach and conduct during the party Presidential primary, Adamu should have known what will happen to him when Tinubu emerged APC presidential candidate. He was against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Presidency up to the point of announcement of the result. So, Tinubu lost confidence in him as the National Chairman of APC. Meanwhile, as it stands, President Tinubu is gradually cracking down leaders he perceived to be a threat to his presidency. Mind you, Adamu and Omisore won’t be the only people that Tinubu will show the way out on the ongoing crack down. It is an indictment on Adamu that Tinubu did not in his own state, Nasarawa and also in Omisore’s state, Osun during the governorship and Presidential elections. You don’t expect President Tinubu to retain such people in sensitive positions. Meanwhile, the incoming executive of APC should work hard to allay the fear of South-East that they are excluded from the internal and external machinery of APC. The ruling party caucus is carrying a very big burden which I may describe as octopus. The APC caucus should warn Yoruba cabal so that the Presidency did not derail. We understand the theory such as the President belong to us, but we do not understand the practice of it. Because it could lead to extreme nepotism and patrimony as it is witnessed in Osun State. Above all, we encourage Mr. President to vigorously pursue good governance.

Nigerians are anxiously waiting for the ministers and other appointees to come on board with the inclusion of youths in the cabinet, do you see Tinubu going outside party line to appointment credible Nigerians to work with?

First, if you are talking about including youths in President Tinubu’s cabinet, they must be serious young men and women who are participating in cultural political arrangements who are interested in moving the country forward. Secondly, they must be youths who have ability and capacity to be engaged in national duties. However, no doubt, it is necessary for President Tinubu to engage vibrant young people in governance but must not be for political compensation. So, when you say engaging the youth, it means giving responsibility to youths who are interested, qualified to contribute in the development of the country not charlatans. There are so many unserious youths in so many vanguards. Therefore, anybody that creates national anger whether a youth or not shouldn’t be given national responsibility or be among President Tinubu’s cabinet. Whatever divides us should be removed, but whatever unites us should be encouraged.