CHIEF Ramas Okoye-Asuzu (Ezeoba Akajiofor Ndigbo) is an Igbo culture custodian and a political analyst who is passionate about a better Nigeria and the advancement of the people of the southeast zone. In this interview with ALOYSIUS ATTAH, he shares his thoughts on the President Tinubu administration, the restiveness and agitation for the release of Nnamdi Kanu among other issues.
Four months after taking oath of of-
fice as the President of the Federal Re- public of Nigeria by Bola Ahmed Ti- nubu, a lot has happened, drawing both
criticism and applause too. What can
you say about the administration so far?
For me, one thing is clear, the consum- mation of the political aspirations of the
Jagaban as President of the Federal Re- public of Nigeria did not come as a com- plete surprise. He kept faith with a destiny
that was as sure as tomorrow’s sun. It is my
convinced opinion that President Tinubu
is a repository of diverse experiences and
political wisdom and it is expected that
these experiences will come in handy in
the resolution of the deluge of frighten- ing political, social, economic and security
problems that have continuously threat- ened the well-being of this great nation. In
view of this, I wish to commend the hand
of friendship and collective involvement
in the governance of the country which he
has advocated as a measure to soothe all
frayed nerves and give all diverse opposi- tion a sense of belonging and oneness. But
given the foregoing, I may wish to advise
that the President should reorder the priori- ties regarding the endless problems of the
country by taking an intelligent interest in
the whole issue of governance in the over- whelming collective, mutual interest of
all. Prominent among these is the devas- tating issue of adequate power supply, an
economic imperative without which the
country will remain economically stunted
with a mere consumption economy. By
far, the issue of youth empowerment, the
lack of which has generated generations of
confused and hopeless youths who cater
to all vices, should be equally prioritised
given the fact that on their shoulders lie
the fate and future of the country. The is-
sue of corruption is a tragic development
that calls for extreme drastic measures. The
administration must, as a matter of extreme
and compelling urgency, explore effective
ways and means to decisively resolve the
issue of security in all the flashpoints in the
country, especially in the North and South
East. The President should, as a national,
patriotic imperative, revisit the submis-
sions of the Constitutional Conference
which till date represents the most positive
attempt to fix the collective interests of the
component parts of the country on the ba-
sis of a rational, mutually equitable coexis-
tence. Finally, I make bold to assert that all
facets of our national life and institutions
need urgent overhauling. To this end, I
suggest that a National Council compris-
ing grassroots Leaders of Thought from
the six geopolitical zones be constituted to
advise the President rightly on issues that
touch the masses most.
Still talking about President Tinubu,
how do you describe his administrative
style amidst the criticism over the fuel subsidy removal?
I describe President Tinubu as a man
who has worked so hard for what he
wants. Show me a man who is diligent
and focused on his target, eyes on the ball
and I can say that Tinubu is that man. He
started planning for today since 1993 after
the annulment of the MKO Abiola election
result. Remember he went on exile then.
Since the return of democracy, he has built
men and resources across different states
who became Governors and Legislators
among others, including a Vice President.
We should believe in his Renewed Hope
Agenda and despite the initial pains we are
facing now because of some reforms he
has taken, there is hope at the end of the
tunnel. I believe he will also redress the
injustice meted out to the Igbo since after
the civil war. The greatest advice I have for
him is for him to muster the courage to re-
structure Nigeria.
Nnamdi Kanu’s continued deten-
tion has created several problems for
the people of the South-East, especially
causing the continued sit at home and
killings. What is the way out of the prob-
lem?
I’ve said it in several platforms includ- ing social media and even sponsored radio
programmes that the restive youths in the
South-East should sheathe their sword.
Staying at home has rendered Igbo back-
wards. If Buhari could stay for years with-
out listening to us over the sit at home, we
are the ones killing ourselves. How can we
be burning our candles from the two ends?
I believe that President Tinubu will listen to
us and see to the release of Kanu. I’ve also
advised Simon Ekpa to retrace his steps in
the way he has been inciting our people to
take to violence and killings. Our people
abhor shedding of blood and it is abomi-
nation to do that. Kanu cannot be freed
by Igbo killing themselves rather through
prayers, consultations, dialogue and diplo-
macy, reaching out to Jagaban whom I can
describe as a hope for Nigeria. Nnamdi
Kanu is a freedom fighter and those people
reacting in negative ways over his incar-
ceration should realise that such freedom
fighters must pass through the furnace of
persecution first before freedom.
There has been clamour for the peo- ple of the South-East to make conscious
efforts to bring their investments home.
Do you also share that view?
I thank God that there are airports
springing up in almost every state in the
South-East, but we have to hold our lead- ers accountable first. The humongous bud- get and funds controlled by the governors,
not to talk of the legislators who also have
refused to be transparent with their earn- ings and constituency projects allowances.
For over 20 years, I’ve been championing
the cause of the Igbo and I know that many
of our elected officials have failed us. But
the truth is that it is very important that we
see how we can invest more at home. In- noson is my friend, from building water
tanks in Enugu, he entered into vehicle
manufacturing in Nnewi. I think the entire
Igbo should emulate the Nnewi indigenous
industrialisation example. Building five
star hotels all over Nigeria won’t solve our
problems, but industrialisation can.
Ohanaeze Ndigbo has been there fighting for the interests of the Igbo in
the Nigerian project. What do you have
to say about their efforts so far?
Ohanaeze Ndigbo has not served the in-
terests of the Igbo well over the years, but
I thank God for Iwuanyanwu who is now
trying to reinvent the Ohanaeze and its
leadership. I’m praying that God will use
the present Ohanaeze leadership to look
inwards and bring blessing to the Igbo na-
tion. Igbo man is being rejected from the
North, the West and even the South. Look
at Asari Dokubo insulting the entire Igbo
the other day. Dokubo did not bother to
ask what happened to Isaac Adaka Boro
and even Ken Saro Wiwa who said he can-
not live to see Biafrans succeed before he
opened his mouth to make unguarded ut-
terances against the Igbo.
You have great passion for Igbo cul-
ture and traditions. Why have you not
been recognised properly for your ef-
forts?
I thank God in all things. God’s time is
the best. I studied Indian, Yoruba, Igala
and Fulani medicine including Chinese
but I left all those things to come down
home. I’ve been crying for attention and
funding where I can raise the capital for
mass production of the things I studied
but no help is coming. Those are natural
medicines which helped our forefathers
in great ways. All the white countries are
into natural products. Government has not been encouraging natural medicine
producers. Most of these chemical com-
ponents in drugs are causing more harm
than good. That is why I cry for late DG of
NAFDAC, Professor Dora Akunyili. She
tried to encourage some of us in that field
of natural medicine but unfortunately she
succumbed to strange forces. Today, there
are so many substandard products in medi-
cines, food industry and other allied prod-
ucts. If we embrace our indigenous medi-
cines, we shall prosper the more. I feel sad
that I don’t receive government support.
Lack of unity has been identified as
the major problem of the Igbo. Do you
also share this view?
It is only those who have the capac-
ity and spiritual backup that can make the
Igbo achieve unity. Igbo also cannot unite
without the building of a central Obi for
the Igbo which I’m working on . The Obi
will house the elders and bring all together.
The war veterans like Achuzia, Nwobosi
among others decorated me before they
passed on and they told me the negative
sides and every other thing that led to our
failure during the war I am the grand pa-
tron of the war veterans, those who staked
their lives and fought for 30 months dur-
ing the Nigerian Biafra civil war. With all
these experience, I can call Igbo back to the
drawing board because we seem to have
gone astray. I just hope that Iwuanyanwu
can also listen to me on this.