CHIEF Ramas Okoye-Asuzu (Ezeoba Akajiofor Ndigbo) is an Igbo culture custodian and a political analyst who is passionate about a better Nigeria and the advancement of the people of the southeast zone. In this interview with ALOYSIUS ATTAH, he shares his thoughts on the President Tinubu administration, the restiveness and agitation for the release of Nnamdi Kanu among other issues.

Four months after taking oath of of-

fice as the President of the Federal Re- public of Nigeria by Bola Ahmed Ti- nubu, a lot has happened, drawing both

criticism and applause too. What can

you say about the administration so far?

For me, one thing is clear, the consum- mation of the political aspirations of the

Jagaban as President of the Federal Re- public of Nigeria did not come as a com- plete surprise. He kept faith with a destiny

that was as sure as tomorrow’s sun. It is my

convinced opinion that President Tinubu

is a repository of diverse experiences and

political wisdom and it is expected that

these experiences will come in handy in

the resolution of the deluge of frighten- ing political, social, economic and security

problems that have continuously threat- ened the well-being of this great nation. In

view of this, I wish to commend the hand

of friendship and collective involvement

in the governance of the country which he

has advocated as a measure to soothe all

frayed nerves and give all diverse opposi- tion a sense of belonging and oneness. But

given the foregoing, I may wish to advise

that the President should reorder the priori- ties regarding the endless problems of the

country by taking an intelligent interest in

the whole issue of governance in the over- whelming collective, mutual interest of

all. Prominent among these is the devas- tating issue of adequate power supply, an

economic imperative without which the

country will remain economically stunted

with a mere consumption economy. By

far, the issue of youth empowerment, the

lack of which has generated generations of

confused and hopeless youths who cater

to all vices, should be equally prioritised

given the fact that on their shoulders lie

the fate and future of the country. The is-

sue of corruption is a tragic development

that calls for extreme drastic measures. The

administration must, as a matter of extreme

and compelling urgency, explore effective

ways and means to decisively resolve the

issue of security in all the flashpoints in the

country, especially in the North and South

East. The President should, as a national,

patriotic imperative, revisit the submis-

sions of the Constitutional Conference

which till date represents the most positive

attempt to fix the collective interests of the

component parts of the country on the ba-

sis of a rational, mutually equitable coexis-

tence. Finally, I make bold to assert that all

facets of our national life and institutions

need urgent overhauling. To this end, I

suggest that a National Council compris-

ing grassroots Leaders of Thought from

the six geopolitical zones be constituted to

advise the President rightly on issues that

touch the masses most.

Still talking about President Tinubu,

how do you describe his administrative

style amidst the criticism over the fuel subsidy removal?

I describe President Tinubu as a man

who has worked so hard for what he

wants. Show me a man who is diligent

and focused on his target, eyes on the ball

and I can say that Tinubu is that man. He

started planning for today since 1993 after

the annulment of the MKO Abiola election

result. Remember he went on exile then.

Since the return of democracy, he has built

men and resources across different states

who became Governors and Legislators

among others, including a Vice President.

We should believe in his Renewed Hope

Agenda and despite the initial pains we are

facing now because of some reforms he

has taken, there is hope at the end of the

tunnel. I believe he will also redress the

injustice meted out to the Igbo since after

the civil war. The greatest advice I have for

him is for him to muster the courage to re-

structure Nigeria.

Nnamdi Kanu’s continued deten-

tion has created several problems for

the people of the South-East, especially

causing the continued sit at home and

killings. What is the way out of the prob-

lem?

I’ve said it in several platforms includ- ing social media and even sponsored radio

programmes that the restive youths in the

South-East should sheathe their sword.

Staying at home has rendered Igbo back-

wards. If Buhari could stay for years with-

out listening to us over the sit at home, we

are the ones killing ourselves. How can we

be burning our candles from the two ends?

I believe that President Tinubu will listen to

us and see to the release of Kanu. I’ve also

advised Simon Ekpa to retrace his steps in

the way he has been inciting our people to

take to violence and killings. Our people

abhor shedding of blood and it is abomi-

nation to do that. Kanu cannot be freed

by Igbo killing themselves rather through

prayers, consultations, dialogue and diplo-

macy, reaching out to Jagaban whom I can

describe as a hope for Nigeria. Nnamdi

Kanu is a freedom fighter and those people

reacting in negative ways over his incar-

ceration should realise that such freedom

fighters must pass through the furnace of

persecution first before freedom.

There has been clamour for the peo- ple of the South-East to make conscious

efforts to bring their investments home.

Do you also share that view?

I thank God that there are airports

springing up in almost every state in the

South-East, but we have to hold our lead- ers accountable first. The humongous bud- get and funds controlled by the governors,

not to talk of the legislators who also have

refused to be transparent with their earn- ings and constituency projects allowances.

For over 20 years, I’ve been championing

the cause of the Igbo and I know that many

of our elected officials have failed us. But

the truth is that it is very important that we

see how we can invest more at home. In- noson is my friend, from building water

tanks in Enugu, he entered into vehicle

manufacturing in Nnewi. I think the entire

Igbo should emulate the Nnewi indigenous

industrialisation example. Building five

star hotels all over Nigeria won’t solve our

problems, but industrialisation can.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has been there fighting for the interests of the Igbo in

the Nigerian project. What do you have

to say about their efforts so far?

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has not served the in-

terests of the Igbo well over the years, but

I thank God for Iwuanyanwu who is now

trying to reinvent the Ohanaeze and its

leadership. I’m praying that God will use

the present Ohanaeze leadership to look

inwards and bring blessing to the Igbo na-

tion. Igbo man is being rejected from the

North, the West and even the South. Look

at Asari Dokubo insulting the entire Igbo

the other day. Dokubo did not bother to

ask what happened to Isaac Adaka Boro

and even Ken Saro Wiwa who said he can-

not live to see Biafrans succeed before he

opened his mouth to make unguarded ut-

terances against the Igbo.

You have great passion for Igbo cul-

ture and traditions. Why have you not

been recognised properly for your ef-

forts?

I thank God in all things. God’s time is

the best. I studied Indian, Yoruba, Igala

and Fulani medicine including Chinese

but I left all those things to come down

home. I’ve been crying for attention and

funding where I can raise the capital for

mass production of the things I studied

but no help is coming. Those are natural

medicines which helped our forefathers

in great ways. All the white countries are

into natural products. Government has not been encouraging natural medicine

producers. Most of these chemical com-

ponents in drugs are causing more harm

than good. That is why I cry for late DG of

NAFDAC, Professor Dora Akunyili. She

tried to encourage some of us in that field

of natural medicine but unfortunately she

succumbed to strange forces. Today, there

are so many substandard products in medi-

cines, food industry and other allied prod-

ucts. If we embrace our indigenous medi-

cines, we shall prosper the more. I feel sad

that I don’t receive government support.

Lack of unity has been identified as

the major problem of the Igbo. Do you

also share this view?

It is only those who have the capac-

ity and spiritual backup that can make the

Igbo achieve unity. Igbo also cannot unite

without the building of a central Obi for

the Igbo which I’m working on . The Obi

will house the elders and bring all together.

The war veterans like Achuzia, Nwobosi

among others decorated me before they

passed on and they told me the negative

sides and every other thing that led to our

failure during the war I am the grand pa-

tron of the war veterans, those who staked

their lives and fought for 30 months dur-

ing the Nigerian Biafra civil war. With all

these experience, I can call Igbo back to the

drawing board because we seem to have

gone astray. I just hope that Iwuanyanwu

can also listen to me on this.