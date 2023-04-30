From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The National Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council, (TSGICC), Hon Silas Ali Agara has dissolved the council.In a statement announcing the dissolution of the body, Agara happily noted that the TSGICC, which campaigned at the grassroots level across the country, contributed to the resounding victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the February 25, 2023 election.

He noted that the Planning and Strategy Committee (PSC) had existed for over two years under the excellent leadership of some eminent and notable personalities, under whose auspices the TSGICC emerged to drive the successful grassroots-based campaign, approved the dissolution with immediate effect.

“The ICC was a strategic and novel grassroots-based campaign initiative which was personally conceived by the President-elect and delicately nurtured by chieftains of PSC to drive the grassroots-based campaigns with popular appeal for massive impact.”

He explained that the TSGICC was specifically set up shortly after the emergence of the PCC to complement the latter by driving the campaigns to the nooks and crannies also known as the grassroots across the country.

Agara added that the decision to dissolve the Council was taken by the leaders of the PSC shortly after the safe return to the country of the President-Elect.