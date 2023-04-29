From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Tinubu Shettima Grassroots Independent Campaign Council (TSGICC), which organized grassroots campaigns across the nation to support Asiwaju Bold Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the All Progressive Congress (APC), in the elections held on February 25, 2023, has been formally dissolved.

In a statement, the National Coordinator, Silas Agara, explained that TSGICC led the successful grassroots movement under the aegis of the Planning and Strategy Committee (PSC), which had been in existence for more than two years. The PSC approved the dissolution with immediate effect.

Agara further explained that the TSGICC was a strategic and novel grassroots-based campaign initiative which was personally conceived by the President-elect and

delicately nurtured by chieftains to drive the grassroots-based campaigns with popular appeal for massive impact.

He further explained that the dissolution of the TSGICC was coming on the hills of a similar move recently by the ruling party which dissolved the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) set up September 2022 to spearhead its campaign for the presidential elections.

He further explained that TSGICC was specifically set up shortly after the emergence of the PCC to complement the latter by driving the campaigns in the nooks and crannies of the country. By this dissolution of the TSGICC, further execution of its plans, policies and programmes contained in its operational document is hereby dissolved.

He said the decision to dissolve the Council was taken by the leaders of the PSC shortly after the return to the country of the President-elect, after TSGICC’s operations were and members expressed satisfaction with its numerous accomplishments such as its dogged door-to-door campaigns by its directorates, departments, support groups, members and millions of our foot soldiers across the entire country which gave the President-elect a

resounding victory in the elections.

“As National Coordinator under whose command the crucial

assignments were successfully conducted with ruthless efficiency, it is with humility that I hereby thank the two Deputy National

Coordinators, the Secretary, my management team, directorate leaders, State/LGAs Coordinators, committee members, other leaders of ICC offices across board and the entire members in the various

states of the Federation for working selflessly and assiduously in the face of life-threatening odds before, during and after the elections.”

Agara assured that their efforts were well appreciated by the President-elect and urged the team to continue to keep hope alive in line with his campaign Manifesto and mantra of Renewed Hope.

He further assured that the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Administration will raise the bar of good governance to deliver the greatest good to Nigerians in a manner capable of meeting the genuine yearnings and aspirations of all Nigerians irrespective of race, creed, region, religion and political affiliation.