From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has called on the government of the United Kingdom (UK) to deepen its partnership with Nigeria and Africa by investing more across sectors to see the African continent attain more sustainable and broad-based prosperity.

He stated this when he received the United Kingdom’s Secretary of Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, James Cleverly, in his office, yesterday, in Abuja.

A statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelalem, quoted Tinubu as urging the UK to increase its commitment to a win-win development partnerships with Nigeria and Africa.

Highlighting the long-standing symbiotic connection and economic ties between the continent and the UK, Tinubu emphasised the need for the UK government to collaborate with Nigeria and the rest of Africa to foster a competitive, technologically advanced economy that addresses the needs of all citizens.

“I am happy to know that the United Kingdom is ready to work with us in Nigeria and Africa. The United Kingdom must do more for the continent. We have not developed a competitive economy,” the President said.

During the discussion about the urgent matter of energy transition and the potential for economic growth in Africa and Nigeria, Tinubu emphasized the importance of the west, particularly the UK, in mobilizing investment for the transportation of gas from Nigeria to Europe.

The president highlighted this as a key imperative for the UK, emphasizing the potential benefits it would bring to both Nigeria and Europe.

“The western economic programme should be able to help Nigeria pipe our gas to Europe since gas is acceptable as alternative clean energy. You must help us with the finance and facilitate the investment we require.”

On democracy, peace and stability in West Africa, Tinubu noted that security would remain a challenge as long as there are unstable governments in the sub-region.

He used the opportunity of the visit to decry the situation in Niger, the Sahel region and Horn of Africa where terrorists are finding comfort, asking the government of UK to support Nigeria to secure West Africa.

“We need a dynamic partnership on security and economic development because we don’t want terrorists to make Africa and our sub-region their nest,” Tinubu told the Foreign Secretary.

In his remarks, Cleverly congratulated Tinubu on his election victory and the steps he has taken so far to reform the economy.

He saluted Tinubu for taking bold and decisive actions on fuel subsidy removal and on multiple foreign exchange markets which he pointed out will bring development to the country in spite of the current pains.

On the political situation in Republic of Niger, the UK Foreign Secretary offered his government’s support for the decision of ECOWAS and the leadership of President Tinubu in promoting democracy and stability.

“For us, our national interest is to see a peaceful and prosperous African continent because peace and security go hand in hand.”