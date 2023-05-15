From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The President elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi 11, Senator Godswill Akpabio, the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike are expected to grace an occasion on presentation of a book on Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-rufai’s administration in the last eight years.

The 412-page book, titled, ‘Putting The People First: The El-Rufai Years’, was written by Emmanuel Ado, a Journalist and a commentator on public issues.

Addressing a press conference on Monday about the book launch which is slated for this weekend, Co- Chairman, public presentation organising committee of the book, Tony Maude, noted that, “It is no longer news that El-Rufai, the Kaduna State Governor, took his first Oath of Office on 29th May, 2015 and upon his re-election took the second on 29th May, 2019. These two events gave him the constitutional right and the mandate of residents of the State to govern Kaduna State for 8 years.

“The 8 years of the El-Rufai administration in Kaduna State operated with a vision tagged “Lets Make Kaduna Great Again” under which Kaduna State witnessed unprecedented transformation.

“Putting The People First; The El-Rufai Years’, is a collection of articles on the 8 years of El-Rufai administration as Governor of Kaduna State by Emmanuel Ado. Emmanuel Ado is a senior journalist and media consultant with very wide experience and has been a resident of Kaduna for over 50 years.

“All this while, he has also been a keen observer and commentator on the governance of the State and Nigeria at large. Though not a political appointee of the El-Rufai government, his interest in governance generally and skills as an investigative journalist positioned him to authoritatively commend on the El-Rufai administration in Kaduna State. A task he discharged with professional expertise and patrotism”.

Special Guests of Honour for the event include Sen. Uba Sani, Governor-Elect, Kauna State as Chief Presenter, HRH, Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamali, Emir of Zazzau as Royal Father of the Day.

The Guests of Honour are Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor, Lagos State, Barr. Simon Lalong, Governor, Plateau State and Chairman, Northern Governors’ Forum, Aliko Dangote, President, Dangote Group and Dr. Bashir Jamoh, Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency [NIMASA].