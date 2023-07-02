From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu yesterday afternoon returned to Abuja from Lagos.

He landed at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 2:30pm, 13 days after he left to attend the Summit on New Global Financing Pact in Paris-France.

He had returned to Lagos on Tuesday, June 27, to observe the Eid-el-Kabir festival in his home at Ikoyi, after a private visit to London on Saturday, June 24 from Paris.

While away from Abuja, the president had participated in the New Global Financing Pact signing in Paris. He also held various other diplomatic meetings on the sidelines of the main event.

In Paris, he had met with the French President, Emmanuel Macron at the Elysée; the Swiss President, Alain Berset, at Palais Brongniart; President of Benin Republic, Patrice Talon; Director General of World Trade Organization, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; President of the African Development Bank, Dr Akinwunmi Adesina.

He also met the President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the African Export-Import Bank (Afrexim), Prof. Benedict Oramah; and President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud–Basso and had interaction with Nigerians resident in France and other neigbouring countries.

While in Lagos, apart, from joining other Nigerians to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festival, he also received the President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo.