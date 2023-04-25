From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday, arrived the country after 34 days trip that saw him spending time in France and Saudi Arabia where he performed Umrah.

Accompanied on arrival by his wife, Remi and son, Seyi, his aircraft arrived the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, by 4.30pm.

Ignoring the several supporters had laid siege to the presidential campaign office and the Defence House to welcome him and hear him talk to them, the President-elect, moved straight to his Asokoro residence to allow him rest, eat Amala and sleep.

In a statement issued by the Office of President-elect, Tinubu declared that he was ready for the task ahead.

“I’m happy to be back. I have rested, I am refreshed and I am ready for the task ahead. Forget about what the rumour mill may have told you. I’m strong, very strong,” he said.

On his plans for the country, he said he had been consulting and planning with a view to putting together a strong team so he could hit the ground running once he assumes office on May 29.

Interestingly, no fewer than 100 official and hired vehicles loaded with hundreds of supporters mobilised from Abuja environs were at the airport and spent long hours to receive him.

Among those at the airport to receive him were Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, Governors Simon Lalong (Plateau) and Abubakar Sani-Bello (Niger), former Borno State Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff, former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, APC Deputy National Chairman, North, Senator Abubakar Kyari, Deputy National Chairman, South, Emma Enekwu, and National Woman Leader, Betta Edu.

There were also Senators Barau Jibril, Adeola Olamilekan, Opeyemi Bamidele, Dayo Adeyeye, Sabi Abdullahi and Adelere Oriolowo as well as Secretary of the recently-dissolved Presidential Campaign Council, James Faleke, Babajimi Benson and Mr. Bayo Onanuga, Director of media and publicity in the dissolved Presidential Campaign Council.

The president-elect had travelled out of the country after the March 18 governorship election.

He travelled out of Nigeria to France on March 21 to take a rest and plan ahead of his inauguration, according to a statement issued by the now dissolved APC PCC.

“The president-elect had left the country through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja.

“He decided to take a break after the hectic campaign and election season to rest in Paris and London, preparatory to going to Saudi Arabia for Umrah (Lesser Hajj) and the Ramadan fasting,” the statement read.