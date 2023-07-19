From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has ordered an investigation into the death of two-year-old Ivan Omhonrina, killed by a stray bullet during an operation by officers of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), at Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, the president said: “That incident is unacceptable. We must unravel those who foisted agony on the Omhonrinas and ensure they are brought to justice. I mourn the death of little Ivan Omhonrina and sympathise with his parents for the painful experience of losing an innocent child in a most tragic manner.

“Ivan did not deserve to die that way. We must ensure the incident did not end like that and what happened to Ivan does not happen to any other person again. I also pray for the quick recovery of Eronmonsele, who was reportedly injured in that unfortunate event.”

Meanwhile, the president directed the NDLEA management to speedily and thoroughly investigate the incident with a view to punishing those found culpable.

He charged security agents to be more professional and careful when conducting their operations, to avoid risking the lives of innocent Nigerians.

Also, the House of Representatives charged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, to take over the investigation and prosecution of operatives of the NDLEA involved in the killing of Omhonrina.

The House also directed the NDLEA and other law enforcement agencies to provide regular training and sensitisation programmes for their officers on the appropriate use of firearms as well as respect for human rights.

The parliament, while calling for periodic mental evaluation of security agents, also mandated its Committee on National Security and Intelligence (when constituted) to effectively monitor the activities of law enforcement agencies. The committee is to “ensure regular evaluations, reviewing incidents, and recommend appropriate actions to prevent similar occurrences,” in the future.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Unyime Idem, at yesterday’s plenary, calling for the investigation and prosecution of NDLEA officers involved in shooting and killing Omhonrina.

Two-year-old Omhonrina, who was returning from school, reportedly died from a stray bullet fired by NDLEA officers, while his younger brother, Eromosele Omhonrina, was also shot in one of his eyes. However, Idem, in his motion, decried the incessant extra-judicial killing of innocent Nigerians, and called for decisive action to stem the tide.

The Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, who presided over yesterday’s plenary, before putting the question on the motion, said it’s important for the law enforcement agencies to advise their personnel to wear body cameras. Kalu noted that this will make law enforcement more transparent and serve as a check against extra judicial killings.