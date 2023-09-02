•Reappoints Ogbuku as md/ceo for second term

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has approved the immediate replacement of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC’s) Ondo State representative nominee, Victor Akinjo, with Hon. Otito Atikase. According to a statement issued by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, also replaced is the Cross River State representative nominee, Asi Oku Okang, with Rt. Hon. Orok Otuk Duke.

The president also reappointed the immediate past Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the NDDC, Samuel Ogbuku, for a second term and will remain in acting capacity, pending the Senate’s confirmation of his reappointment.