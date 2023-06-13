From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu met with former President Goodluck Jonathan at the Presidential Villa Abuja, who briefed him on the happenings within the West African sub-region.

Jonathan who is the Special Envoy of the Economic Community of West African States leading its mediation mission in Mali, told State House Correspondents that he was at the Presidential Villa to relay the outcomes of discussions with other members of the West African Elders Forum which he chairs, to President Tinubu.

In his role as a special envoy tasked with resolving the current socio-political crisis in Mali, Jonathan has been spearheading efforts to facilitate dialogue between various key players in the country.

This includes leaders from opposing political factions, civil society, religious organizations, and notably, President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. By acting as a mediator in these delicate negotiations, the former president aims to bring everyone towards a resolution that meets the interests of all sides involved.

He said “I came to brief the President on the activities of some continental and subcontinental bodies. You know, I am the ECOWAS mediator for Mali and the Chairman of the West African Elders Forum.

“So, there are certain issues bordering on the continent and the sub-region that I discuss with various presidents.”

The Malian security forces participated in an early stage of voting on June 11th in preparation for the new constitution that will be put to a referendum on June 18th.

During the upcoming referendum, voters will be required to respond “yes” or “no” to the question: “Do you approve of the draft constitution?”, according to the country’s government spokesman, Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga. This referendum will act as a precursor to the long-awaited elections scheduled for February 2024.

The new draft constitution of Mali empowers the presidency by granting the President the ability to appoint the Prime Minister and Ministers, along with allowing for the removal of ministers and dissolving parliament. However, there is a certain portion of the draft constitution that has sparked controversy amongst religious leaders in the mostly Muslim state. These particular religious figures have voiced their concerns surrounding the draft’s description of Mali as a secular state.