From Emmanuel Adeyemi

President Bola Tinubu has called on the people of Kogi West Senatorial District to maintain peace and unity ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in the state.

Speaking at a meeting with leaders of Okun Development Association, led by Professor Michael Ikupolati, at the Presidential Villa on Thursday, the President assured them of his commitment to looking into their concerns regarding marginalisation and the need for fair representation in governance of their state.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity , Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement, said the delegation had expressed their unwavering support for the Tinubu administration and requested the President’s backing for Kogi West Senatorial District to have an opportunity to produce the next governor of the state.

They emphasised that this would be the first time the district would have a chance to produce the governor in 27 years since the state’s creation in 1991.

Responding to their appeal, the President told the delegation: “Democracy is about horse trading, numbers, about conflicts and conflict resolution. I appreciate your leadership and your position. One of your sons, James Faleke, has worked very closely with me and I know about the issue when late Prince Audu was alive.

“But that was the way of God Almighty. He passed on and the arrangement didn’t work and there was a judgement from the Supreme Court that was the last bus stop. That brought about the present government in the state, who is also a member of our party.’’

Regarding the issue of power rotation and constitutional provisions to guarantee equal rights for all Senatorial Districts, the President said he would thoroughly examine the matter of fair representation they brought to his attention. Prof. Ikupolati had appealed to the President to intervene by directing security agencies to ensure a fair and peaceful election process during the elections scheduled for November 11, 2023.