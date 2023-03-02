…Assures he ‘ll run fair, just govt

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja



President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has promised Nigerians and the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to hit the ground running from his first day in office.



The former Lagos State governor promised to deliver on his campaign promises, reiterating his promise to run a fair and inclusive administration that would unite all Nigerians.



He spoke on Thursday in Abuja when he received in audience members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), on a congratulatory visit to his residence in Abuja.



His words: “It is going to be a fair government guided by the rule of law, justice and fairness. It is going to be hard work from day and we are going to join hands in building a government of the people and by the people.”



The President-elect drew their attention to the rigours of the campaign, noting that he ran a tough campaign anchored on issues right from his bid for the APC’s ticket.



“We drew a strong commitment with Nigerians. From the primary we were transparent. We were committed to our ideals. We promised Nigerians that if we win we will work for all Nigerians,” he said.



Tinubu also restated his commitment to unite the country, promising to be president for all. “I am committed to uniting the country. Definitely in any contest, particularly democratic contest, there must be losers and winners,” he said.



Asiwaju said he felt a fresh weight of responsibility after collecting his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday, promising to commit his victory to uniting Nigeria.



He thanked the party’s leadership for showing commitment and courage in leading the party to victory despite all the odds.



Earlier in his remarks, APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, said though transition elections are always tough for ruling parties, the victory of the APC was long foreseen.



He said the APC NWC came to identify with Tinubu and congratulate him on his victory. During the visit Adamu directed other members of the NWC to offer special prayers of gratitude to God for the party’s success which he described as hard fought.