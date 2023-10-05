• best schools, administrators, others rewarded

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has promised that better days await teachers in Nigeria, as his administration was determined to ensure that teachers get their due reward on earth.

Though the President admitted that there are challenges confronting Nigerian teachers, including overcrowded classrooms, scarce resources and limited opportunities for professional development, which he said are the result of prolonged neglect of the noble profession.

The President who was represented by Vice President, Kashim Shettima, made the promise, on Thursday, at an event in Abuja, to mark the 2023 World Teachers’ Day.

He noted that Nigeria’s future can only be safeguarded by investing in education, empowering the teachers and providing every child with the tools to reach their dream destination.

He disclosed that the Ministers of Education have been directed to collaborate with the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to comprehensively revise existing guidelines to ensure that anyone seeking to benefit from the Act is prepared to return to classroom, equipped with teaching techniques and skills, especially in the realm of information technology.

He said: “I am pleased to share with you a significant policy initiative, the Harmonized Retirement Age of Teachers in Nigeria Act 2022, which allow teachers to continue their invaluable service for up to 40 years or age of 65 whichever comes first. This measure is designed to retain the wealth of experience within the educational system and bolster the number of educators in our schools.”

He encouraged the teachers to consider taking advantage of the policy, but bear in mind that eligibility is not automatic. “To benefit from this Act, you must possess contemporary teaching skills, including proficiency in information technology, as we strive to equip our students for both the challenges of today and the opportunities of tomorrow.”

Earlier in his opening remarks, Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, said the world teachers day offers opportunity for society to celebrate its true heroes, describing teachers as the champions of Nigeria’s transformation.

He said: “celebrating and rewarding excellence in the teaching profession was government’s way of encouraging and attracting qualified persons to the sector.

National President, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Audu Amba, in his remarks, acknowledged and commended the efforts of government to improve the welfare of teachers and their working condition, particularly the sustenance of existing initiatives to reward excellence and hardwork.

While calling on governments across different levels to increase funding for education sector, the NUT President urged teachers to embrace innovation in technology, and appealed to stakeholders to provide digital tools and training opportunities to enhance teaching and learning.

He also called on government to provide adequate security in schools across the country, and also make the teaching profession more attractive by improving welfare and infrastructure, especially in public schools.

Goodwill messages were presented by the Speaker of the House of Representatives who was represented by Hon. Mark Useni and the Minister of State for FCT, Dr Mariya Bunkure.

Also present at the event were the Chairman, Senate Committee on Education, Sen. Adamu Usman; Minister of State for Education, Hon. Yusuf Sununu; Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Hon. Umar Tafida, among others.

Meanwhile, Adeyemi Omolade Elizabeth, a primary teacher with SUBEB Model Nursery and Primary School, Iludofin, Ekiti State, was crowned the best public school teacher in Nigeria. She was rewarded with a brand new Peugeot 301.

Ogbilikan Esther Mina from Community Primary School, Okorola, Rivers State, emerged the first runner-up; while Adewale Kayode Abayomi from Odua Comprehensive High School, Imoru, Ijebu, Ogun state, emerged the second runner-up. They were rewarded with consolation prizes.

Oraekwu Obiageli Ruth, from Carol Standard Convent School, Ichi, Anambra State, emeregd the best teacher (private school category), and was also rewarded with a brand new car, while Olujide-Ojo Damilola Opeyemi, of The Jewel Childminders, Osun state, emerged first runner-up with consolation prizes.

Similarly, Bello Akeem Oladimeji, from Oriwu Senior Model College, Ikorodu, Lagos, emerged the best public school administrator, and was also rewarded with a brand new car.

Imade College, Owo, Ondo State, emerged the best public school in Nigeria and was also rewarded with a brand new car, while St. Paul’s Academy, Jos, Plateau State, emerged best private school in Nigeria, and was rewarded with a brand new school bus.

Ekumankama Ijeoma Leticia of Federal Government College, Nise, Anambra State, won the best Principal, Federal Unity College (FUC). She was rewarded with a brand new Hyundai Sonata car, while a music teacher, Ojo Titilope Peter, with Federal Government Girls’ College, Ikot Obio Iyong, Akwa-Ibom State, emerged best FUC teacher and was also rewarded with a brand new car. Federal Government College, Portharcout, Rivers State, emerges best FUC.