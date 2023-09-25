From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has ordered security agencies to rescue the remaining female students of the Federal University Gusau (FUG), in the Sabin Gida area of Zamfara State.

Armed bandits, in their numbers, reportedly invaded the hostels of undergraduates of FUG, in the early hours of Friday, and abducted an unspecified number of female students.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement, yesterday, said the president condemned the reprehensible act of abduction, stressing that there was no moral justification for such heinous crimes against innocent victims whose only “offence” was their pursuit of quality education.

The president condoled with all the families directly affected by the tragic incident and declared that his administration has a sacred duty to protect every Nigerian citizen.

“In keeping with this commitment, President Tinubu assures the families of the kidnapped students that no effort will be spared to ensure their safe return.

“Furthermore, he pledged that the federal government is determined to ensure that educational institutions remain sanctuaries of knowledge, growth, and opportunity, and totally free from the menacing acts of terrorists,” the statement further read.