From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has renewed the oil pipeline surveillance contract to Tantita Security Company owned by Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo, for three years.

The contract which was first awarded in August 2022 to protect critical oil and gas infrastructure and secure permanent peace in the oil rich Niger Delta region, has been a subject of discussion lately with some stakeholders calling for its decentralisation to involve more people in the Niger Delta region.

The renewal, according, to sources, is to acknowledge the efforts of the company in combating oil theft thereby increasing the revenue accruing to the country.

Recently, Minister of State Petroleum (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, disclosed that crude oil production has increased, adding that his sole objective in office is to ensure Nigeria’s crude oil production is increased for more revenue to the country.

Reacting, the Ijaw Youths Network (IYN) commended President Bola Tinubu for renewing the pipeline protection contract awarded to Tantita Security Services Limited for another three years.

Ita coordinator, Frank Ebikabo and Secretary, Federal Ebiaridor, said in a statement on Sunday that the President displayed uncommon leadership in the pursuit of the collective good of Nigeria.

The group said the decision of the president who ignored a campaign of calumny orchestrated by a group of self serving individuals was a further vindication of the bold efforts made by Tantita Security Limited to confront the mindless theft of the nation’s oil resources.

The IYN said that the renewal of the contract in spite of the massive campaign against the company clearly showed that the Tinubu is determined to strengthen the fight against the oil thieves who have held down this country’s economy for years.

The group also commended the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, Mr. Mele Kyari, for the outstanding display of firmness and patriotism in the lingering issue of the fight against oil theft and economic sabotage in the country.

It stated that the Kyari’s decision to engage local security outfits to confront the hydra headed existential economic challenge facing the country was a masterstroke as shown by the incontrovertible exploits that Tantita Security Services Limited.

IYN urged the NNPC GCEO to ignore a group of disgruntled militants who are blackmailing him in the media,sadly for doing what is right.

They noted that the NNPC led by Kyari only did what was expected by offering desperately needed solutions to a grave crime executed by a gang of rich criminal who targeted the soul of the nation’s economy.

The group called the attention of the security agencies especially the Department of State Services to an amorphous body, the Supreme Egbesu Freedom Fighters of Niger Delta, which has issued threats to the NNPC GCEO over the renewal of the contract.

The duo said that the so called Supreme Egbesu Freedom Fighters of Niger Delta should perhaps tell Nigerians if they are still involved in arm struggle or are under the President Amnesty Programme.

He urged the Director General of the DSS to note the threat of the group which seems to suggest loudly abd indeed indicate that they might engage in sabotage activities in the region.

The statement, ‘But this time around, we will not sit down, fold our hands and allow such to happen under our nose, we will join hands together with other agitating militant groups and notable ex-militant leaders as well with ethnic nationalities stakeholders to do everything humanly possible to disappoint the GMD NNPC Mele Kyari, Sen Heineken Lokpobri Minister of petroleum state including those corrupt villa cabals that have been bought over with millions of Dollars, behind these alleged deal will all be disappointed by any means necessary’ should be investigated

They urged security agencies to ensure that those behind the threat are closely monitored and arrested to avert possible targeting of the nation’s critical economic assets in the Niger Delta.

“The Ijaw Youth Network commends President Bola Tinubu and his team for the renewal of the pipeline protection contract awarded to Tantita Security Services Limited.

“We in the IYN who have monitored the dedication of the Tantita team to the fight against the unprecedented theft of the nation’s resources believe that this President is ready to confront headlong the deadly cabal of oil thieves in Nigeria.

“By this decision, coming especially in the face of the sustained blackmail and pressure put up by detractors working for wealthy and highly influential oil thieves, the president and his government has shown that commendable dedication to the cause of Nigerians. We commend him.”

Meanwhile, former Commanders of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) and foremost Niger Delta revolutionary, Alhaji Mujadid Asari-Dokubo, met over the weekend at the Palace of the Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, King Ateke Tom to discuss sundry issues affecting the region.

Present at the meeting were Chief Victor Ben Ebikabowei aka Boyloaf and Chief Ajube Biobere aka Shoot-At-Sight.

Sources said the meeting was convened to brainstorm over issues that would continue to engender peace in the Niger Delta region.

Sources close to the meeting confirmed that the meeting was convened to discuss ways and strategies needed for overseeing the pipeline surveillance contract with the NNPCL.

According to the source, those in attendance also shared the objective of intensifying their efforts to combat oil theft in the area and agreed the contract to be decentralised. While specific details of the gathering remain undisclosed, it is apparent that it marked a unified front against the persistent problem of oil theft in the region.

“The stakeholders are resolute in their commitment to boost collaborative endeavors aimed at safeguarding the pipelines and the interests of the NNPCL.

“This collaborative approach has the potential to be a turning point in the ongoing struggle against oil theft, with far-reaching benefits for the entire region and the Nigerian economy, “the source said.

Asari in an interview who confirmed that there was indeed a meeting however said issues that bother on the Niger Delta region and the forthcoming Bayelsa State elections were discussed.