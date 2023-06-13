Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, yesterday, urged President Bola Tinubu to fulfil the dreams of a prosperous Nigeria, saying the late MKO Abiola’s mandate stands for justice, freedom, equity, liberty and sustainability of democratic tenets.

He said the death of MKO was not in vain because democracy has come to stay.

He added that though there are challenges that have threatened the foundation of the democracy, he noted that things could be better with proper approach.

“We cannot achieve much if our democracy is tied to the 1999 Constitution that we are using presently.

The 1979 and 1999 constitutions are tools that the military imposed on us to preserve their atrocities.

“And the constitutions have always remained the bane of Nigeria.That is why we are where we are at the moment.

“Unless we embrace regionalism, and let the federating unit develop at their own pace, Nigeria may find it very difficult to realise its lofty dreams.

“With a new administration in power, there is need for President Tinubu to come up with policy direction that has human face.

In his remarks the guest lecturer, Oseni Afisi, professor of Philosophy and Director, Special Interventions from the Lagos State University (LASU), spoke on the topic: June 12 election: Identity Politics and the National Question, explained the role of socio- cultural groups and individuals in advancing democracy.

He added that the Abiola’s view on nation-building was on inclusive government, where every ethnic nationalities would be included in government.

He restated the need for the new administration to look into the influx of Nigerians leaving the country for greener pastures (Japa), saying there is need for the administration to work on how those great Nigerian would return to the country (Japada) in order to rebuild the nation.

“We must appreciate the efforts of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) in sustaining the ideals of this democracy and I believe Nigerian history will always be kind to the group.”

Royal Father of the day, and the Alaguda of Aguda Kingdom, Akeem Agbaosi restated the need to sustain the ideology of the organisation, saying the OPC has made remarkable progress in sustaining the core values of democracy.

“I appreciate Adams for ensuring the spirit of June 12 is alive,” he said.