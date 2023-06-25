…applaud appointment of Service chiefs

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Speaker of the 8th National Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the removal of fuel subsidy and urged him to muster enough couary to fight subsidy cabals and bring them to book.

Fielding questions from Reporters on Sunday shortly after attending a Thanksgiving church service to mark the successful completion of a 6-year tenure as Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) General Secretary of Rev. Yunusa S. Nmadu Jnr in Kaduna, Dogara said president Tinubu has so far demonstrated leadership quality and should be commended by Nigerians.

According to him, the removal of the fuel subsidy by the President is fantastic and a departure from the past, but the President must do all within his powers to recover the looted funds from the subsidy Cabals.

“We stand by him on the subsidy removal but he must be courageous to pursue the subsidy Cabals and recover all the stolen monies from them and prosecute them accordingly”. He said

On the appointment of service chiefs, he said, the President has also demonstrated leadership by carrying every region along regardless of party, ethnicity and religion and should also be commended.

Corroborating his position, Senator representing Southern Kaduna, Senator Sunday Marshal Katung also commended the President on the appointment of the new Service chiefs which according to him is a demonstration of equity and justice.

Katung however, urged the new Service Chiefs to address issues of insecurity ravaging the country particularly the northern region wholistically, just as he urged the President to provide palliatives to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

Speaking also, ECWA President who also doubles as Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Vice President Rev. Dr Stephen Baba Panya applauded President Tinubu on the fuel subsidy removal and appointment of Service chiefs.

He said, the President is making deliberate efforts to avoid lopsided appointments like it was witnessed in previous administration and urged him to sustain the tempo.

On accusation by a Muslim group of appointments in favour of Christians, he said, CAN will respond when it is time, stressing that for now, it is too early to speak on some issues.

Earlier in his sermon titled ” By Grace and Grace alone, Rev. Dr Panya said, all our achievements in life has been made possible by God’s grace and his grace alone hence the need to always be thankful to him.

Adding his voice to the fuel subsidy removal, the celebrant Rev. Nmadu said, Nigerians are passing through difficult times as a result of the subsidy removal but urged the President to bring on board measures that will help address the effects on average Nigerians.

” I have been a major advocate against the Muslim- Muslim ticket and I have not changed my mind, but the President has demonstrated leadership so far and we are praying for God to guide him through on the right part.

” My six years as General Secretary of ECWA has been very challenging but God saw me through and that is why we are here to thank him” he said.