From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has condoled with the family, followers, and associates of prominent Islamic preache Sheikh Abubakar Giro Argungu, who passed away on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu described the death of the religious leader as a loss which reverberates beyond the late preacher’s immediate community, and as one that affects the entire country, in view of his contributions to the canon of islamic study and his renowned calls for moral rectitude.

“The voice of Sheikh Giro Argungu will long be remembered for his years of Islamic propagation and advocacy for righteousness. The activities of the cleric through the Islamic group, JIBWIS, where he had served as the Working Committee Chairman, has contributed immensely in guiding a large flock of Muslim youths over the years,” he said.

He said Sheikh Giro will be greatly missed for his fearless advocacy for the downtrodden and for holding leaders accountable in meeting their obligations to citizens.

The President further condoled with the family, the government and people of Kebbi State, and the Nigerian Muslim community, over this huge loss and prays for the eternal rest of the soul of the departed cleric.