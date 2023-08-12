• His death shocking- Dabiri-Erewa

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his profound sadness over the news of the passing of Nigeria’s Ambassador to France, Kayode Laro.

According to a statement issued by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the President while extending his deepest condolences to Laro’s family, the diplomatic community, as well as the Government and people of Kwara State, recalled his role in making his first foreign trip to France in June this year, following his assumption of office successful.

“The President recognizes Ambassador Laro’s tireless dedication in fostering mutually-beneficial diplomatic ties between Nigeria and France during his tenure, noting his commitment to diplomacy and the impactful role he played in ensuring the success of the President’s visit to France in June this year, which was the President’s first foreign trip following his assumption of office”, the statement read.

President Tinubu fondly recalls Ambassador Laro’s remarkable 35-year career as a Nigerian diplomat, which began in 1983 and ended in 2018. Throughout his tenure, Laro demonstrated an exceptional understanding of geo-political complexities. His wealth of skills and extensive experience in multilateral diplomacy served as a catalyst for global peace, security, and development.

He affirmed that the appointment of the Fellow of the National Defence College as an Ambassador in July 2020 to represent Nigeria in France was in recognition of his widely respected expertise and dedication.

“Our nation has lost an exemplary diplomat. I will always hold cherished memories of my interactions with him during my attendance at the New Global Financial Pact Summit in France this June. His unwavering dedication and strong sense of duty left an indelible mark. May his legacy continue to inspire us to strive for a more harmonious and prosperous world,” the President said.

President Tinubu prayed that Almighty God will continue to console Ambassador Laro’s family, friends, and colleagues while granting eternal rest to the departed soul.

Meanwhile, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has described as shocking ,the sudden death of Laro.

In a condolence message issued by the NIDCOM Head of Media and Public Relations, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, she said the death of the envoy at this time was painful and so sudden.

“The death is so shocking to me as we still communicated very recently, and prior to that reminisced on the last visit of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’ to Paris , France in June during which Ambassador Laro successfully hosted the President and his delegation.”

She described the late Laro as a thorough-bred Professional, and a great diplomat, adding that Nigeria will miss his wealth of experience

She expressed her condolence to the Laro family and the government and people of Kwara state as well as the diplomatic community.

Dabiri-Erewa prayed Allah to forgive his shortcomings, be with his family and reward him with al-janah firdaus.