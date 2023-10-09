From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of one of Nigeria’s most celebrated corporate lawyers, Dr. Christopher Ogunbanjo.

His passing, two months to his 100th birthday, was confirmed, yesterday, by a terse statement by his family.

It read: “We give thanks to the Almighty God for the glorious and blessed life of our dearest Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, and patriarch of the Ogunbanjo family of Erunwon, Ijebu-Ode, Papa Chief (Dr) Christopher Oladipo Ogunbanjo, who transitioned peacefully into eternal glory this evening, surrounded by his beloved family, in his centennial year.

“Papa was an unwavering beacon of reassurance, courage, and moral integrity for the entire family, truly embodying dedication, and service to his country.

His departure is profoundly felt by us all, and as such, we humbly request your prayers. We kindly ask for understanding and respect during these initial days of mourning to allow the family to grieve privately.

Information regarding his obsequies, the venue for condolence visits, and visiting hours will be shared by the family in due course.

President Tinubu, in his condolences to the Ogunbanjo family and the entire Ijebu-Ode community described him as a distinguished figure in Nigeria’s legal and business communities, whose multifaceted roles as an industrialist, corporate lawyer and philanthropist had left indelible impressions in these important fields as he empowered and mentored numerous professionals from Nigeria and beyond.

“As an honoured recipient of several prestigious chieftaincy titles, such as the Olotu of Ijebuland, Larinja of Egbaland, Gbadero of Lagos, Lerinja of Egbaland, Baba Oba of Ijebu Imusin, and Baba Oba of Erunwon Ijebu, the President paid tribute to Ogunbanjo for consistently dedicating himself to championing causes close to his heart, including grassroots community development and advocacy for peaceful co-existence between Nigerians from diverse backgrounds.”

He urged all who are mourning this elder statesman, whose life was characterized by an exceptional commitment to philanthropy and the betterment of the country, to reflect on the extensive contributions he had made to the progress of humanity and to carry forward the ideals he lived for.

“Chief Chris Ogunbanjo will be remembered for his extraordinary life of service to his community and the promotion of best business practices as a corporate lawyer of untarnished repute. His contributions to the economic development of Nigeria and commercial law practice in our country will endure,” he said.